Rutland Barracks/ Attempted Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

  

CASE#: 25B4007359

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall 

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101  

  

DATE/TIME: 10/12/25 / approximately 0824 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carrara’s Gun Shop    

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary

                         Having or making burglar’s tools

                         Unlawful Mischief

  

ACCUSED: Ean Bruno  

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  West Rutland, VT

  

VICTIM: Carrara’s Gun Shop

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT

  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On 10/12/25 at approximately 0824 hrs, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to an attempted burglary at the Carrara’s Gun Shop in Shrewsbury, VT. Upon arrival, the back door had pry marks and boot prints. After reviewing video footage, the suspect was identified as having a crowbar and attempted entry into the gun shop. Over $500 in damage was done to the exterior of the store when entry was attempted. A photo of the suspect was obtained through security footage and spread through social media by the shop owner. A suspect was identified by members of the public and confirmed by law enforcement as Ean Bruno.

Bruno was located by Troopers and charged with the above violations. Bruno was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/15/2025 at 1000 hours. Bruno is currently being held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on related Probation Violations.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/15/25 @ 1000 Hours          

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

