Rutland Barracks/ Attempted Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4007359
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/12/25 / approximately 0824 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carrara’s Gun Shop
VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary
Having or making burglar’s tools
Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Ean Bruno
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
VICTIM: Carrara’s Gun Shop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/12/25 at approximately 0824 hrs, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to an attempted burglary at the Carrara’s Gun Shop in Shrewsbury, VT. Upon arrival, the back door had pry marks and boot prints. After reviewing video footage, the suspect was identified as having a crowbar and attempted entry into the gun shop. Over $500 in damage was done to the exterior of the store when entry was attempted. A photo of the suspect was obtained through security footage and spread through social media by the shop owner. A suspect was identified by members of the public and confirmed by law enforcement as Ean Bruno.
Bruno was located by Troopers and charged with the above violations. Bruno was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/15/2025 at 1000 hours. Bruno is currently being held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility on related Probation Violations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/25 @ 1000 Hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
