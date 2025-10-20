4th Annual Wonderween Pet Costume Contest Celebrates Popularity of Pet Dress up for Halloween, Now through Oct. 31.

Wondercide's 4th Annual Wonderween pet costume contest is looking for photos and videos. The National Retail Federation details the most popular pet costumes for 2025. Pictured here is a 2024 Wondercide Wonderween Contest Winner @polothepittie. Pictured here is a 2024 Wonderween Contest winner @pickleshoudini. Pictured here is a 2024 Wondercide Wonderween Contest Winner @ourberrytails.

Calling all Pooch Pumpkins, Hot Diggity Dogs, Cackling Cats and Canines, Wondercide is looking for you.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween celebrations have become much more than children dressing up. The holiday is now a family affair. The National Retail Federation forecasts Halloween spending will reach a record $13.1 billion this year with 23% of families planning to dress up their pets.1 That’s why Wondercide is excited to announce the 4th Annual Wonderween Pet Costume Contest to add to the fun.Flaunt and share Your Pet’s Dressed up Best for #Wonderween @Wondercide.Wonderween is a chance to show off creative pet costumes and win prizes. Participation is easy, just post pet costume pictures or videos from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 on Instagram, tagging @Wondercide and #Wonderween for a chance to win.Three grand prize winners will each receive a $250 Amazon gift card, $250 donated to the animal rescue of their choice, and a huge Wondercide fall bundle including Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray and the new RESCUE™ lineup.Three grand prize winners will receive a $250 Amazon gift card, $250 donated to an animal rescue of their choice, and a bundle of Wondercide products including a 32-ounce Cedarwood Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray, Flea & Tick Shampoo, Flea & Tick Collars, and Wondercide’s new full RESCUE line up.Wondercide products are lab-proven to exceed the effectiveness standards of conventional pest control without the conventional ingredients. Plant power! These bugs don’t take the season off in the fall, so you’ll want protection while you’re out on haunted hay rides or taking your pup for a long, scenic hike.The peppermint scent is one of our favorites as peppermint season is right around the corner! It allows you to arm your family and pets from unwanted insects while basking in a pleasant peppermint aroma made from natural essential oils. These sprays are safe around the whole family when used as directed. So, by winning this prize, you’ll have a cute costume moment and gain the weaponry needed to combat those pesky fall bugs.Looking for Costume Inspiration?There are so many ways to create a clever pet costumer disguise. Whether it’s spooky, artistic, out of this world or funny, anything goes just get in the running! Need inspiration? Here are the top 10 most popular pet themes for 2025.Also, check out last year's Wonderween winners!2024 Wonderween Grand Prize Winners:📸: @polothepittie📸: @pickleshoudini📸: @ourberrytailsPet Costume Safety Tips.While pet parents are excited to slip an adorable costume on furry friends, the pets themselves may be more reluctant. It’s important to remember a pet’s comfort and safety first. Here are a few important tips from Wondercide:1. Avoid costumes that block a pet’s vision, hearing, movement or cause discomfort. If the costume includes face or ear coverings, slip them on for a quick photo opportunity and remove it after the picture.2. If a costume comes with small pieces they could be choking hazards. Curious animals naturally want to sniff things and might chew or swallow pieces of a costume.3. Make sure costumes fit properly and aren’t too tight (limiting breathing, eating, drinking or pet movement). When making a costume try to use soft material that won’t irritate a pet’s coat or fur. Make sure pets don’t get too cold, overheated or dehydrated during all the fun.4. When welcoming trick or treaters or walking around the neighborhood, keep the pet’s temperament in mind. Scary masks, bright lights, new sounds and a lot of activity can cause pet anxiety.5. When out and about trick-or-treating or parading, be on alert for the scariest monsters in the neighborhood: bugs. Fall is a prime time for creepy crawlers such as ticks, fleas, and mosquitos to hunt their prey. Due to the damp seasonal climate, these bugs thrive this time of year, causing outdoor activities to become a little less enjoyable. Protect pets and family with products like Wondercide’s Insect Repellent for the family and Flea and Tick Spray for pets to combat the real creepy crawlies.6. Lastly, make sure candy is stored out of pets reach especially treats that contain chocolate which can be poisonous to pets.Gear up with us and celebrate all that October offers. Wonderween is the perfect way to get the family together, be creative, and have fun. Whether you aim for a unique take on a classic costume or invent your own look, you’re in for a pawsome Wonderween!About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected over 22 million people and pets from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate opportunities are available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.1. “NRF | NRF Consumer Survey Finds Halloween Spending to Reach Record $13.1 Billion.” Nrf.com, 2025, nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/nrf-consumer-survey-finds-halloween-spending-to-reach-record-13-1-billion. Accessed 19 Sept. 2025.

