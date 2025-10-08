Wondercide explains how to stay protected from mosquito bites as warmer temperatures extend the mosquito season

Warmer year-round seasons means mosquitos are around longer. Wondercide shows how to fight against mosquito bites.

Balmy days and nights bring people and pets outside more often increasing the exposure to mosquitoes and other pests.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research indicates that warmer temperatures can lengthen the season that mosquitoes are active.1 mosquitoes thrive in the summer and fall for the same reasons people and pets do: pleasant weather. Balmy days and nights bring people and pets outside more often leaving us exposed to mosquitoes and other pests. So how can mosquito bites be prevented and outdoor fun remain protected? Wondercide offers a comprehensive approach for plant-powered pest protection.Understanding Mosquito BehaviorThe first step to prevent mosquito bites is understanding how mosquitoes live and why they attack. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in water and are often found in damp areas around homes with standing water. Common breeding grounds include gutters, leaf piles and tall grass.While mosquitoes breed in water, they feed on the blood of warm-blooded animals such as humans, dogs and cats. Their bite injects saliva containing anticoagulants, causing the immune system to release histamines—leading to swelling, redness and persistent itching, the classic symptoms of a mosquito bite.Tips for Mosquito Defense:1. Keep it Clean. Keeping outdoor spaces tidy helps to reduce insects. For example: A well-manicured lawn can help prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Rake up leaves, aerate the lawn, keep grass cut and bushes/trees manicured. Clean up piles of decaying twigs or other organic material that may be laying around.2. Eliminate Standing Water. It is also important to eliminate standing water in the yard. Avoid overwatering plants, check gutters, buckets and anything else that can hold water. Refresh water in birdbaths, pet bowls, and kiddie/puppy pools regularly, at least every few days.3. Clothing and Colors. Wearing clothing that covers the skin like long sleeves and pants and avoiding dark colors helps prevent mosquito bites. Certain species like the tiger mosquito are especially attracted to black, followed by, red, blue, purple, green and yellow.2 These colors could make you more of a target for potential bites. Other factors that can attract mosquito attention: drinking alcohol, perspiration, exercising and certain perfumes/soaps.4. Spray, Apply and Protect. Wondercide provides effective solutions for comprehensive mosquito control.● Yard protection: The yard begins the wall of defense against pesky insects. Wondercide’s Mosquito Yard Spray is easy-to-use and will help ward away mosquitoes, while the residue remains safe for the beneficial bugs like pollinators. Bonus: people love the fresh scent.Additionally, Wondercide’s Mosquito and Fly Spray uses steam-distilled essential oils to kill mosquitoes outside. This effective aerosol spray also works effectively on flies, ants, roaches, silverfish, black carpet beetles, and more.● Protecting the family: Wondercide’s Insect Repellent is proven to repel mosquitoes and ticks. Made from steam-distilled essential oils found in trees, berries, and plants, this effective spray is safe to use around the family when used as directed. Wondercide products are cruelty-free and contain zero artificial colors or fragrances.● Protecting pets: Furry friends are at risk, too. People can keep their dogs and cats protected with Wondercide’s Flea and Tick Spray for Pets. As in the name, this plant-powered spray repels fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. And for additional protection, the Wondercide’s Flea and Tick Collar is an effective tool in keeping these bugs at bay.For those who prefer a spot on instead of a collar, Wondercide’s Spot On is the answer. This layer of protection provides a pleasant peppermint scent and remains safe for pets when used as directed.● Indoor protection: To protect the indoor sanctuary, people can reach for Wondercide’s Flying Insect Trap. This simple product provides an effortless method for capturing flying insects such as mosquitoes, fruit flies, flies, moths, and gnats. The Wondercide Flying Insect Trap is powered by a Blu-V™ light to attract pests and traps them with the sticky adhesive cartridge. With zero zips or zaps, all this trap requires for people to plug it in and let it work its magic.5. Plant a Hedge. Certain plants can make spaces less appealing to mosquitoes. Building a barrier of these plants around yards and patios can help:· Basil· Rosemary· Lemongrass· Fennel· Garlic· Sage· Lemon Verbena· Scented Geranium· Nasturtium· Catmint Nepeta· Sweet Annie· Eucalyptus· Marigold6. Invite Mosquito Predators: Prevent mosquitoes by inviting their natural predators like dragonflies and bats into the yard. Attract dragonflies by planting black-eyed Susan, meadow sage and yarrow. They can eliminate thousands of mosquitoes in their lifetime. Another idea is to install a bat house in the back yard. Inviting these mosquito hunters to join the fight against mosquito bites.These steps can help prevent mosquito bites for family, pets, homes and the places we roam.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected over 20 million people and pets from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate opportunities are available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.1. Nair, G., Li, H., Schwenk, J., Martinez, K., Manore, C., & Xu, C. (2025). Increasing Mosquito Abundance Under Global Warming. Earth S Future, 13(6). https://doi.org/10.1029/2024ef005629 2. Richter-Boix, A. (2021b, June 28). Don’t wear black if you want to avoid mosquitoes Mosquito Alert. Mosquito Alert. https://www.mosquitoalert.com/en/no-vistas-de-negro-si-quieres-evitar-a-los-mosquitos/

