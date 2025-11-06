Wondercide Announces 2025 Reclaim the Leaf Pile Photo/Video Contest.

With Wondercide’s Reclaim the Leaf Pile contest, one grand prize winner can win prizes valued over $1,500. Two runner-up winners of Wondercide’s Reclaim the Leaf Pile contest can win prizes valued over $475! Reclaim the Leaf Pile! Fall enthusiasts can enter the Wondercide contest and play in the leaves without worrying about ticks & fleas! Pictured: Stella @dognamedstella

Wondercide and @dognamedstella invite families to jump in the leaves without ticks and fleas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autumn used to mean raking up crunchy, colorful leaf piles and launching into the fun. But worries about ticks and fleas hiding in the leaves is stealing part of this joy. A recent study finds that 1 in 10 Americans (or 31 million people) might experience a tick bite each year.1 And with potential ticks and fleas in piles of leaves, families and pets are wary of the once-beloved tradition. But thanks to Wondercide’s effective plant-powered tick and flea repellent, people and pets are reclaiming leaf-pile season with confidence that outdoor play can be healthy and just as fun as everyone remembers.Stella @dognamedstella exemplifies the pure joy of jumping into the leaves. This yellow labrador and her sister, Mabel, are partnering with Wondercide for the Wondercide’s 2025 Reclaim the Leaf Pile Contest. Ready to play in the leaves? Grab a rake and take the leap. Here’s how:Submit pictures/videos of pets and people jumping in the leaves, Now to Nov. 30, 2025 for the chance to win the ultimate backyard experience with the grand prize valued over $1,500. On social media, post photos and videos with #ReclaimTheLeafPile and tag @Wondercide. Or submit photos and videos at Wondercide's online site Shoppers can celebrate the season with exclusive offers — a free Flea & Tick Shampoo with any $59+ order, free shipping, and 15% off Leaf Pile Essentials like Wondercide Flea & Tick Collars, Flea & Tick Spot On, Flea & Tick Spray for Pets + Home, Flea & Tick Spray for Yard + Garden, and Wondercide Insect Repellent for Family. Every product is plant powered and lab proven to work, helping families protect their pack. Redeem with code LEAFPILE2025 at checkout on Wondercide.com The top 3 finalists will be posted on social @Wondercide December, 1 2025. The winner will be decided by the number of public votes. Followers of @Wondercide can vote for a favorite and hear who takes home the grand prize on December 5, 2025.Wondercide’s 2025 Reclaim the Leaf Pile Photo/Video Contest Prizes:Grand Prize, valued at over $1,500!One lucky winner will receive the ultimate fall prize pack featuring:● Solo Stove Classic Fire Pit bundle $499● Yeti Camp Chair x 2 $600● Shar Snacks Trail Mix $37.50● Bones & Co Freeze Dried dog food topper & treats bundle $90● Wondercide Fall Bundle $286.88○ Flea & Tick Yard Spray Kit $82.98○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home 32 oz Cedarwood $34.99○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home 32 oz Rosemary $34.99○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray 4 oz Lemongrass $13.99○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray 4 oz Peppermint $13.99○ Flea & Tick Shampoo $19.99○ Flea & Tick Collar 3-Pack $59.97○ Insect Repellent for family in Peppermint $12.99○ Insect Repellent for family in Rosemary $12.99Total MSRP $1513.382 Runner up prizes, valued at over $475 each!● Solo Stove Tabletop Mesa XL $119● Shar Snack bag $21.99● Bones & Co Freeze Dried dog food topper & treats bundle $50● Wondercide Fall Bundle $286.88○ Flea & Tick Yard Spray Kit $82.98○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home 32 oz Cedarwood $34.99○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home 32 oz Rosemary $34.99○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray 4 oz Lemongrass $13.99○ Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray 4 oz Peppermint $13.99○ Flea & Tick Shampoo $19.99○ Flea & Tick Collar 3-Pack $59.97○ Insect Repellent for family in Peppermint $12.99○ Insect Repellent for family in Rosemary $12.99Total MSRP $477.87Plus: To kick off leaf season, everyone can save 15% on all leaf pile essentials to protect pets, people, and yards (including the leaf piles) with code LEAFPILE2025.For dogs and cats:• Wondercide Flea & Tick Pets + Home sprays in four fresh scents• Wondercide Flea & Tick Collar• Wondercide Flea & Tick Spot On• Wondercide Flea & Tick ShampooFor family: Wondercide Insect Repellent spray in four fresh scentsFor yards: Wondercide Flea & Tick yard sprays: ready-to-use and refillsAbout WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon , Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco.com. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.1. “Frequency of Tick Bites and Associated Care-Seeking Behaviors in the United States.” Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases, vol. 15, no. 6, Nov. 2024, p. 102416, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ttbdis.2024.102416

