Global Business Pages Launches ‘Business with Dignity’ Campaign to Champion Small Businesses in Underserved Regions

The campaign shines a light on small, rural, and underrepresented businesses across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and underserved areas worldwide

We believe that visibility should be a basic right, not a business luxury.”
— Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages
RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the inclusive, AI-powered business directory built to serve every business, everywhere, has launched a new campaign titled “Business with Dignity” — aimed at amplifying the stories, struggles, and successes of local businesses often left out of the digital economy.

With over 30 million U.S. businesses already listed and a platform now open to all businesses worldwide, GBP continues its mission to make digital visibility affordable, inclusive, and purpose-driven — for just $1.30/year.

“This campaign is about more than online listings,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder and CEO of Global Business Pages. “It’s about giving every honest, hardworking business — from a market vendor to a local tailor — the digital dignity they deserve.”

What Is “Business with Dignity”?

The campaign shines a light on small, rural, and underrepresented businesses across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and underserved areas in developed countries. Many of these businesses operate without access to websites, search engine optimization, or costly advertising platforms.

With GBP, they now have:

A verified global listing for $1.30/year

Up to 50 data fields to showcase services, pricing, certifications, and more

Multilingual support and auto-translations

AI-powered discovery by location, industry, and buyer need

No upsells, no ads, no premium tiers

“Digital dignity means being searchable, seen, and trusted — no matter where you live or how small your business may be,” added Theophil.

New Feature: “Dignity Badge”

As part of the campaign, GBP has introduced the Dignity Badge — a special recognition given to businesses that:

Complete detailed listings with accurate and verified information

Operate in underrepresented or economically challenged areas

Demonstrate impact, honesty, and consistency in their work

Badge holders receive:

Enhanced search priority

A featured profile badge

Eligibility for microgrants, training opportunities, and social media spotlights

Who Should Join?

Small and micro enterprises without strong online visibility

Women-led, youth-led, or family-run businesses

Local artisans, tradespeople, farmers, freelancers, and informal businesses

NGOs and community organizations looking to support economic inclusion

“A $1.30 listing can be the bridge between survival and sustainability,” said Theophil. “This campaign ensures no one is excluded just because they can’t afford to be seen.”

How to Register

Businesses can sign up in less than 5 minutes at:
www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register

Cost: $1.30/year — no hidden fees, no upsells.

For Partners and Advocates

Global Business Pages is inviting:

NGOs, foundations, and faith-based groups

Government agencies and economic inclusion programs

Chambers of commerce and diaspora networks

To become “Business with Dignity” campaign partners.
Contact@globalbusinesspages.com

Subject: Dignity Campaign Partner Inquiry

Global Business Pages
The World’s Local Business Directory
One Platform. Every Business. Every Life. Seen.

Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
