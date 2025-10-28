Global Business Pages Launches ‘Business with Dignity’ Campaign to Champion Small Businesses in Underserved Regions
With over 30 million U.S. businesses already listed and a platform now open to all businesses worldwide, GBP continues its mission to make digital visibility affordable, inclusive, and purpose-driven — for just $1.30/year.
“This campaign is about more than online listings,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder and CEO of Global Business Pages. “It’s about giving every honest, hardworking business — from a market vendor to a local tailor — the digital dignity they deserve.”
What Is “Business with Dignity”?
The campaign shines a light on small, rural, and underrepresented businesses across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and underserved areas in developed countries. Many of these businesses operate without access to websites, search engine optimization, or costly advertising platforms.
With GBP, they now have:
A verified global listing for $1.30/year
Up to 50 data fields to showcase services, pricing, certifications, and more
Multilingual support and auto-translations
AI-powered discovery by location, industry, and buyer need
No upsells, no ads, no premium tiers
“Digital dignity means being searchable, seen, and trusted — no matter where you live or how small your business may be,” added Theophil.
New Feature: “Dignity Badge”
As part of the campaign, GBP has introduced the Dignity Badge — a special recognition given to businesses that:
Complete detailed listings with accurate and verified information
Operate in underrepresented or economically challenged areas
Demonstrate impact, honesty, and consistency in their work
Badge holders receive:
Enhanced search priority
A featured profile badge
Eligibility for microgrants, training opportunities, and social media spotlights
Who Should Join?
Small and micro enterprises without strong online visibility
Women-led, youth-led, or family-run businesses
Local artisans, tradespeople, farmers, freelancers, and informal businesses
NGOs and community organizations looking to support economic inclusion
“A $1.30 listing can be the bridge between survival and sustainability,” said Theophil. “This campaign ensures no one is excluded just because they can’t afford to be seen.”
How to Register
Businesses can sign up in less than 5 minutes at:
www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register
Cost: $1.30/year — no hidden fees, no upsells.
For Partners and Advocates
Global Business Pages is inviting:
NGOs, foundations, and faith-based groups
Government agencies and economic inclusion programs
Chambers of commerce and diaspora networks
To become “Business with Dignity” campaign partners.
Contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Subject: Dignity Campaign Partner Inquiry
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
