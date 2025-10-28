Global Business Pages Launches ‘Business with Dignity’ Campaign to Champion Small Businesses in Underserved Regions

The campaign shines a light on small, rural, and underrepresented businesses across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and underserved areas worldwide

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the inclusive, AI-powered business directory built to serve every business, everywhere, has launched a new campaign titled “Business with Dignity” — aimed at amplifying the stories, struggles, and successes of local businesses often left out of the digital economy.With over 30 million U.S. businesses already listed and a platform now open to all businesses worldwide, GBP continues its mission to make digital visibility affordable, inclusive, and purpose-driven — for just $1.30/year.“This campaign is about more than online listings,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder and CEO of Global Business Pages. “It’s about giving every honest, hardworking business — from a market vendor to a local tailor — the digital dignity they deserve.”What Is “Business with Dignity”?The campaign shines a light on small, rural, and underrepresented businesses across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and underserved areas in developed countries. Many of these businesses operate without access to websites, search engine optimization, or costly advertising platforms.With GBP, they now have:A verified global listing for $1.30/yearUp to 50 data fields to showcase services, pricing, certifications, and moreMultilingual support and auto-translationsAI-powered discovery by location, industry, and buyer needNo upsells, no ads, no premium tiers“Digital dignity means being searchable, seen, and trusted — no matter where you live or how small your business may be,” added Theophil.New Feature: “Dignity Badge”As part of the campaign, GBP has introduced the Dignity Badge — a special recognition given to businesses that:Complete detailed listings with accurate and verified informationOperate in underrepresented or economically challenged areasDemonstrate impact, honesty, and consistency in their workBadge holders receive:Enhanced search priorityA featured profile badgeEligibility for microgrants, training opportunities, and social media spotlightsWho Should Join?Small and micro enterprises without strong online visibilityWomen-led, youth-led, or family-run businesses Local artisans, tradespeople, farmers, freelancers, and informal businessesNGOs and community organizations looking to support economic inclusion“A $1.30 listing can be the bridge between survival and sustainability,” said Theophil. “This campaign ensures no one is excluded just because they can’t afford to be seen.”How to RegisterBusinesses can sign up in less than 5 minutes at:Cost: $1.30/year — no hidden fees, no upsells.For Partners and AdvocatesGlobal Business Pages is inviting:NGOs, foundations, and faith-based groups Government agencies and economic inclusion programs Chambers of commerce and diaspora networksTo become “Business with Dignity” campaign partners.Contact@globalbusinesspages.comSubject: Dignity Campaign Partner InquiryGlobal Business PagesThe World’s Local Business DirectoryOne Platform. Every Business. Every Life. Seen.

