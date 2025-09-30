Global Business Pages Expands Worldwide to List 100 Million Businesses, for Global Digital Visibility for $1.30 a Year

Visibility should not be a privilege; it should be a right. $1.30 a year means anyone, anywhere, can afford to be found.” — — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the groundbreaking business directory platform that has revolutionized online visibility for over 30 million U.S. businesses, is now on a mission to list 100 million global businesses. With a core mission to empower entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local enterprises worldwide, GBP is expanding its platform to every corner of the world, offering businesses an affordable digital presence for only $1.30 per year.Since its founding in 2002, Global Business Pages has helped businesses of all sizes establish a trustworthy, searchable presence online. Now, with the goal of creating a global business directory that’s truly inclusive and accessible to all, GBP is opening its doors to businesses across the globe—from small villages to bustling cities—helping them connect with customers and partners internationally.“We believe that visibility should not be reserved for big businesses with deep pockets,” says Vincent Theophil, Founder and CEO of Global Business Pages. “Through our platform, we are leveling the playing field. Whether you're a sole proprietor in a remote village or a global exporter, we want every business to be found.”The Power of a Global Directory:GBP’s mission goes beyond simply creating a directory. The platform offers a comprehensive toolset for businesses to:List over 50 fields of data: from services and product categories to pricing and certifications.Add rich media content: logos, photos, and videos to showcase products and services.Enable direct connections with potential customers, partners, and global buyers.With an intuitive design and multilingual support, GBP is engineered for both local and international success. Its AI-powered search helps businesses stand out to the right audiences in diverse markets—empowering entrepreneurs to take control of their digital presence.Expanding to New RegionsGlobal Business Pages is now extending its reach across regions, including:Africa: Connecting small-scale farmers, artisans, and local retailers to global buyers.Asia: From tech startups in Bangalore to garment manufacturers in Vietnam, all businesses are given a level playing field.Latin America: Providing businesses in emerging markets access to the global digital economy.Europe and the Middle East: Offering new avenues for SMEs to be discovered globally.A Business Model Built on Accessibility and InclusionAt the heart of GBP's expansion is a pricing structure that challenges traditional online listing platforms. The flat cost of $1.30 per year ensures that businesses from all regions can access the benefits of digital visibility, regardless of size or financial resources.“We’re not in this to create a luxury service. We’re here to democratize access to global visibility,” says Theophil. “It’s a purpose-driven model, and we’re committed to seeing even the smallest businesses—those that often get overlooked—flourish in the global marketplace.”Partnerships and Global ExpansionIn tandem with the directory expansion, GBP is actively seeking partnerships with local chambers of commerce, NGOs, and development agencies to promote the platform in underserved regions. These partnerships will help scale outreach efforts and enable businesses in remote areas to easily register and complete their listings.“We want to be more than just a digital service provider. We’re building a global ecosystem of businesses supporting businesses,” adds Theophil.Why List with Global Business Pages?Affordable: Just $1.30/year for global visibility.Global Reach: 100 million businesses worldwide.AI-Powered: Smart, personalized search and recommendations.No Hidden Fees: Simple pricing with no upselling or premium tiers.How to Get StartedBusinesses worldwide are invited to join the directory and get listed in just a few minutes. Simply visit www.globalbusinesspages.com/Register and complete your profile.About Global Business PagesGlobal Business Pages (GBP) is the world’s most affordable and inclusive business directory, empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses with digital visibility. With more than 30 million U.S. businesses listed and an expanding global presence, GBP is committed to helping businesses of all sizes be seen, trusted, and connected in an increasingly digital world. Through a mission-driven approach, GBP strives to create a platform that is accessible, transparent, and supportive of entrepreneurs everywhere.ContactGlobal Business PagesEmail: contact@globalbusinesspages.comWebsite: www.globalbusinesspages.com

