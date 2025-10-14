Submit Release
Global Business Pages Launches Multi-Language Interface to Accelerate Worldwide Business Inclusion

“Language should never be a barrier to visibility.” — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the inclusive, AI-powered business directory committed to listing 100 million verified businesses globally, has announced the launch of its new multi-language interface—a significant step in its mission to break down digital barriers and promote visibility for all.

As of today, the GBP platform supports most of the world's languages. This update makes it easier than ever for businesses from non-English-speaking regions to register, manage, and optimize their listings — all while making their profiles discoverable to global audiences in their native languages.
Why It Matters:

“For a vendor in Dakar or a farmer in rural India, English can be a barrier to being found online,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of GlobalBusinessPages.com. “This multilingual expansion ensures that your visibility doesn’t depend on your vocabulary—it depends on your value.”

The multi-language interface includes:

Localized user dashboards

Language-based listing forms

Auto-translation tools for listings

Culturally relevant instructions and examples

These features enable businesses to view profiles in their own language, while allowing global customers to read them in theirs — powered by AI-enhanced translation and localized formatting.

True Inclusion Starts with Language

This launch is especially critical for:

Rural businesses with limited exposure to English

First-time digital users navigating online tools

Women-led and minority-run businesses need tailored onboarding

Diaspora-led initiatives looking to connect with businesses in their home countries

“Whether you're a spice seller in Kerala or a mechanic in Morocco, you can now see your business in the language you live and work in,” added Theophil. “And still be visible to the world.”

Global Vision, Local Voice

This update aligns with GBP’s faith-driven mission to empower the underserved and underrepresented. Rooted in Proverbs 31:8 — “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves…” — the platform’s multilingual expansion is part of a broader movement to ensure every voice can be heard, and every business can be seen.

What’s Next:

Global Business Pages is planning:

Voice support and phone-based onboarding for low-literacy communities

Translation partnerships with local universities and NGOs


List Your Business in Your Language

Businesses can get started at: www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register
Takes under 5 minutes
Just $1.30/year — no hidden fees, no premium upsells

Partner With Us

Local governments, NGOs, diaspora networks, and translation advocates are invited to support the next phase of GBP’s multilingual mission. Contact:
info@globalbusinesspages.com

Subject: Language Inclusion Partner Inquiry

Global Business Pages

The World’s Local Business Directory
One Platform. Every Business. Every Language.

