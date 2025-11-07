World-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt to Present a Historic Concert in Habana, Cuba

Steve Barakatt at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest

Celebrating Eight Decades of Friendship, Dialogue, and Cultural Harmony Between Canada and Cuba

OTTAWA, CANADA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned Canadian composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will perform a landmark concert in Habana, Cuba, celebrating 80 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Cuba.The concert, part of the Néoréalité World Tour, will be presented at the Basilica de San Francisco de Asís on November 13, one of Havana’s most iconic architectural landmarks. Located in the heart of Old Havana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the 16th-century basilica is renowned for its majestic baroque architecture and exceptional acoustics.Featuring Barakatt’s most celebrated compositions — including his iconic Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem , which premiered on five continents and was even broadcast from the International Space Station — alongside the renowned Cuban ensemble Camerata Romeu, the concert will offer a musical dialogue between two nations united by creativity and respect.The concert will reach an emotional climax with a grand finale when the children from the choirs Sueño Diminuto and Lucecita, conducted by Professor Carmen Rosa López, join Steve Barakatt and Camerata Romeu for the performance of the UNICEF Anthem in a special collaboration for this historic occasion.Presented under the theme “Harmony Across Borders,” the event stands as a tribute to the longstanding relationship between Canada and Cuba — one built on mutual respect, dialogue, and cultural exchange. Through music, the concert will highlight the spirit of openness and collaboration that has characterized Canada–Cuba relations for eight decades.“I am honored to share this historic moment with the people of Cuba, a country with such a rich musical history and culture,” said Steve Barakatt. “Music has the unique power to transcend borders and remind us of what truly connects us — our humanity, our dreams, and our hope for a harmonious world.”H.E. Marianick Tremblay, Ambassador of Canada to Cuba, added:“As we celebrate 80 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations between Canada and Cuba, this upcoming concert will serve as a meaningful reflection of our enduring relationship. Music has always been a universal language of connection, and the remarkable collaboration between Steve Barakatt and Camerata Romeu beautifully captures the spirit of solidarity, dialogue, and mutual respect that defines our bilateral relationship.”Ms. Alejandra Trossero, UNICEF Representative in Cuba, added:“We are delighted to partner in this historic concert, which brings together children’s voices, renowned musicians, and two nations united in cultural dialogue. Music carries the power to uplift and inspire, and through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to the rights, dignity, and dreams of every child.”With this concert, Steve Barakatt marks a momentous cultural milestone in Canada–Cuba relations.About Steve BarakattSteve Barakatt, a Canadian artist of Lebanese heritage, is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director with a career spanning over three decades. He has collaborated with leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations on hundreds of global projects. As a concert pianist, Barakatt has performed more than 500 live shows across five continents, captivating audiences with his emotive and intricate compositions. His music has been featured in hundreds of television programs and international sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix. In addition to his success as a performer and recording artist, Barakatt is recognized globally as one of the most prolific composers of official anthems in the world. His works include “Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem,” which premiered on five continents and was even broadcast from the International Space Station, symbolizing a powerful message of unity and hope.

World-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt to Present a Historic Concert in Habana, Cuba

