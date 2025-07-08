Steve Barakatt to Celebrate 30 Years in Asia with Global Performance via Steinway & Sons’ Spiriocast

Broadcast from Shanghai – A Landmark Performance Connecting the World Through Music, Live on July 12

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark 30 years of musical activities in Asia, world-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will offer a landmark performance from the Horowitz Concert Hall at the Steinway & Sons Gallery in Shanghai, broadcast globally via Steinway’s groundbreaking SPIRIOCAST technology. Presented as part of his Néoréalité World Tour, this historic concert will be transmitted in real time to Spirio | r pianos around the world, faithfully reproducing every nuance of the live performance with exceptional precision.The program will feature several of Barakatt’s most iconic compositions, including Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem — a powerful musical initiative that premiered on five continents and aboard the International Space Station , symbolizing global unity and the rights of every child. The concert will also include selections from his acclaimed Néoréalité album, as well as cinematic themes and symphonic works that embody his distinctive and emotionally resonant musical signature.“Celebrating 30 years of music in Asia is deeply meaningful to me. With Steinway’s SPIRIOCAST, I can share this special moment from Shanghai with audiences around the world, uniting us through the universal language of music.”— Steve Barakatt“We are proud to celebrate this incredible milestone in Steve Barakatt’s journey. His artistry and international vision resonate deeply with our values at Steinway. SPIRIOCAST makes it possible to bring this special concert beyond borders, in real time.”— Alvin Wu, Sales Director, Steinway & Sons, Asia PacificThis global broadcast event, to be broadcast live on July 12, symbolizes a fusion of artistry, innovation, and international connection, celebrating Barakatt’s legacy and opening new possibilities for audience engagement through cutting-edge technology.Event details:Date: July 12, 2025Time: 7 PMLocation: The concert will be performed live from the Horowitz Concert Hall, located within the Steinway & Sons Gallery in Pudong, Shanghai.Global SPIRIOCAST Time:SYDNEY| 9 PMTOKYO - SEOUL | 8 PMSHANGHAI- HK - SINGAPORE | 7 PMMUMBAI | 4:30 PMDUBAI | 3 PMDOHA - ISTANBUL - MOSCOW | 2 PMHAMBURG - PARIS | 1 PMLONDON | 12 PMNEW YORK CITY - | 7 AMABOUT STEVE BARAKATTSteve Barakatt is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director with a career spanning over three decades. He has collaborated with leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations on hundreds of global projects. As a concert pianist, Barakatt has performed more than 500 live shows across five continents, captivating audiences with his emotive and intricate compositions. His music has been featured in hundreds of television programs and international sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix.In addition to his success as a performer and recording artist, Barakatt is the world’s most recognized composer of official anthems . His works include Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, which was launched across five continents and even broadcast from the International Space Station, symbolizing a powerful message of unity and hope. His music catalogue has generated over 300 million views on YouTube. Steve Barakatt is a Knight of the National Order of Québec and has been recognized by several heads of state for his contributions to culture and humanitarian causes. He is a Universal Music MENA artist, and his music catalogue is represented by Universal Music Publishing Group.ABOUT STEINWAY & SONSFounded in 1853 in New York City by German immigrant Henry E. Steinway, Steinway & Sons has built a reputation as the world’s premier piano manufacturer. With a legacy of over 170 years, Steinway pianos are renowned for their unmatched craftsmanship, innovation, and rich, expressive sound. They are the instruments of choice for 97% of concert pianists and are featured on the world’s most prestigious stages. Committed to pushing the boundaries of performance, Steinway has pioneered technological advancements such as the Spirio | r, the world’s finest high-resolution player piano capable of live performance capture and playback. The SPIRIOCAST platform further expands this vision by enabling real-time transmission of live performances to Spirio-equipped pianos across the globe, offering audiences an experience that is both immediate and authentic. Steinway & Sons continues to blend tradition and innovation, empowering artists and institutions to share music beyond borders and reimagine the concert experience for the 21st century.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.