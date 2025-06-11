World-Renowned Composer & Pianist Steve Barakatt Celebrates 30 Years of Creativity in Asia

Steve Barakatt during the Néoréalité World Tour

Special concerts and landmark events across the continent highlight a milestone year

HONG KONG, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, internationally celebrated composer, pianist, and cultural ambassador Steve Barakatt marks 30 years of artistic presence in Asia with a series of high-profile concerts and cultural events across the continent. This milestone year reflects a journey that has taken him from Asia’s top concert halls to deeply meaningful collaborations with leading artists, institutions, and global organizations.As part of the ongoing Néoréalité World Tour, the 30th anniversary celebrations in Asia began with two major performances: a landmark concert at the Astana Opera in Kazakhstan , followed by a celebrated appearance at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, India In May, Barakatt continued the tour with concerts in five cities across Japan, delivering immersive and emotional performances that honored his long-standing relationship with the country.Now, the celebrations continue with a series of prestigious concerts and cultural initiatives across Asia.UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS• June 24 – Expo Osaka 2025, JapanAs part of Québec’s National Day at Expo Osaka 2025, Barakatt will perform his composition “Devenir”, the official anthem of the Ordre national du Québec. This symbolic performance underscores Québec’s global cultural identity.• June 25 – Ansan, South KoreaBarakatt will present his Néoréalité World Tour at the Ansan Culture and Arts Center.• June 27 – Seoul Museum of History, Seoul, South KoreaBarakatt is set to be honored during Québec’s National Day celebrations with a special performance at the Seoul Museum of History. The program will feature “Devenir” in front of an audience of international delegates, government officials, and cultural partners.• June 28 – MAPO Art Center, Seoul, South KoreaBarakatt will present his Néoréalité World Tour at the MAPO Art Center in Seoul.• July 12 – Steinway Gallery Pudong, Shanghai, ChinaBarakatt will make history as the first composer-pianist invited by Steinway & Sons Asia Pacific to headline a global SPIRIOCAST™ concert. Broadcast live from the Horowitz Concert Hall in Shanghai, this pioneering performance will connect audiences around the world via Steinway’s cutting-edge high-resolution performance technology.QUOTES:Steve Barakatt, Composer and Pianist"Celebrating three decades of artistic presence in Asia is a deeply meaningful milestone. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to connect with audiences through the universal language of music. These encounters have been moments of profound exchange, reminding me that music has the power to unite, inspire, and elevate the human spirit. I am truly grateful to continue this journey through meaningful performances and collaborations across the continent."Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Government of Québec"Steve Barakatt is a remarkable cultural ambassador for Québec whose music transcends borders. His performance of Devenir — the official anthem of the Ordre national du Québec — at Expo Osaka 2025 and at the Seoul Museum of History will be a proud moment for Québec. These events highlight the global reach of our artists and also contribute to the promotion of our culture, creativity, and excellence on the international stage."TICKETS – NÉORÉALITÉ WORLD TOUR• June 25 – Ansan Culture & Arts Center, Ansan, South Korea• June 28 – MAPO Art Center, SeoulLink: https://lnk.to/stevebarakattinkorea ABOUT STEVE BARAKATTSteve Barakatt, a Canadian artist of Lebanese heritage, is an award-winning composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director with a career spanning over three decades. He has collaborated with leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations on hundreds of global projects. As a concert pianist, Barakatt has performed more than 500 live shows across five continents, captivating audiences with his emotive and intricate compositions. His music has been featured in hundreds of television programs and international sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix. In addition to his success as a performer and recording artist, Barakatt is recognized globally as one of the most prolific composers of official anthems. His works include “Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem”, which was launched on five continents and even broadcast from the International Space Station, symbolizing a powerful message of unity and hope.

Watch Steve Barakatt perform Lullaby, the UNICEF anthem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.