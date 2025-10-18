Derby Barracks / Sexual assault, domestic assault and other charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5005667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/17/2025 1834 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bacon Road, Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, violation of an abuse prevention order, interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Matthew Bernard
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/17/2025 at 1834 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Bacon Road in Jay, VT. Investigation revealed Matthew Bernard, age 42 of Jay, VT, had sexually assaulted and physically harmed a family member, violated an abuse prevention order, and interfered with the person’s ability to contact law enforcement.
Bernard was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on a hold without bail order imposed by the Honorable Court. Bernard was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 10/20/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of sexual assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, violation of an abuse prevention order, and interference with access to emergency services.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without Bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.