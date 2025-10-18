Derby Barracks / Sexual assault, domestic assault and other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5005667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2025 1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bacon Road, Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, violation of an abuse prevention order, interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Matthew Bernard

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/17/2025 at 1834 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Bacon Road in Jay, VT. Investigation revealed Matthew Bernard, age 42 of Jay, VT, had sexually assaulted and physically harmed a family member, violated an abuse prevention order, and interfered with the person’s ability to contact law enforcement.

Bernard was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on a hold without bail order imposed by the Honorable Court. Bernard was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 10/20/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of sexual assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, violation of an abuse prevention order, and interference with access to emergency services.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov