Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcases Diverse Tourism Offerings at ITB Asia 2025, Singapore

Felicitation of H.E. Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore. Productive B2B meetings and networking sessions held with the travel trade representatives from across Asia. Visitors at the Stall The Uttar Pradesh stall attracted attention with its immersive visuals, digital screens, and thematic branding.

Discover the timeless serenity of Buddhist heritage, awe-inspiring monuments and thrilling eco-adventures at our engaging stall – Minister Mr. Singh

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism proudly showcased its vibrant stall from October 15th to 17th at ITB Asia 2025, Asia’s premier travel trade show, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism pavilion was officially inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore along with Mr. T Prabakar, First Secretary (Commerce), High Commission of India, Republic of Singapore, marking a significant step towards strengthening partnerships and enhancing Uttar Pradesh’s global appeal as a destination for culture, nature and adventure.This three-day event highlighted the state’s timeless Buddhist Circuit, rich heritage and vibrant cultural tapestry. This participation underscored Uttar Pradesh's commitment to promoting its key offerings, including the Buddhist Circuit, UNESCO World Heritage Site Taj Mahal, eco-tourism destinations, and more on this mega international platform, attracting global travel trade professionals and enthusiasts.Honorable Minister of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh said the state is not merely a destination, it is a living testament to India's Buddhist heritage, where ancient monuments whisper tales of enlightenment and peace. From the sacred stupas of Sarnath to the serene vibes of Kushinagar, we invite the world to explore our rich legacy. Coupled with breathtaking eco-adventures in our lush landscapes and wildlife sanctuaries, Uttar Pradesh offers an engaging blend of spirituality, history and nature's thrill—come, discover the soul of India in every stepA Diverse Showcase of Uttar Pradesh’s Treasures at the StallDuring the event, the Uttar Pradesh delegation conducts B2B meetings with international tour operators, buyers and travel industry leaders to explore collaborations that will further boost inbound tourism. Discussions highlight the state’s wide-ranging tourism segments including spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, heritage, culture and more.The Uttar Pradesh stall served as an immersive portal into the state’s multifaceted attractions, inviting visitors to explore its spiritual depth and natural beauty. Central to the display was the Buddhist Circuit, allowing attendees to retrace the enlightened path of Lord Buddha through sacred sites like Sarnath, Kushinagar and Shravasti, emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's role as a global hub for Buddhist pilgrimage and spiritual tourism.Equally prominent was the iconic Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and symbol of eternal love, alongside other monumental heritage like the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, showcasing the architectural marvels of the Mughal era. The stall also spotlighted eco-tourism initiatives and sustainable adventures that blend nature conservation with experiential travel, appealing to eco-conscious international visitors. Complementing these were promotions of cultural festivals, artisanal crafts and culinary delights, painting a complete picture of Uttar Pradesh's vibrant living traditions and year-round appeal.Cultural Immersion and Global CollaborationsThe stall buzzed with interactive elements that brought Uttar Pradesh’s essence to life, fostering a deeper connection with attendees from across Asia and beyond. Through vivid displays, brochures and digital presentations, visitors delved into the state’s diverse offerings, receiving an enthusiastic response that highlighted the growing interest in India's heartland.In parallel, the pavilion facilitated productive B2B meetings with international tour operators, hoteliers, and travel agents, paving the way for strategic collaborations and tailored tourism packages. Co-exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh, including key stakeholders in the hospitality and travel sectors, played a pivotal role in these discussions, translating cultural showcases into tangible business opportunities and enhancing the state’s global tourism footprint.Uttar Pradesh – A Confluence of Faith, History, and NatureAs the land of spiritual luminaries, home to the sacred ghats of Varanasi, the divine aura of Ayodhya, and the serene landscapes of its eco-destinations, Uttar Pradesh continues to captivate pilgrims, history buffs and adventure seekers. With world-renowned events like the Maha Kumbh, Dev Deepawali and budding eco-festivals, the state offers authentic experiences in spirituality, heritage, wildlife and crafts.Well-connected via international airports including Delhi, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh invites global travelers to discover the soul of India, blending ancient wisdom with modern sustainability for unforgettable journeys.

Buddha Bhoomi - Sarnath

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.