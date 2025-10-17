MPD Arrests Four Suspects in 8th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of four suspects who assaulted staff members at an establishment in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at approximately 9:54 p.m., two of the victims were walking in the rear of the establishment when a vehicle occupied by the suspects almost struck them. The two victims then became involved in an argument with the suspects. Shortly afterward, the suspects approached the third victim in front of the café and began assaulting him. The first two victims attempted to defend the third victim, and the suspects began assaulting all three victims. During the attack, the suspects made threats to kill and injure the victims.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, 28-year-old Deonya Greene, of Northeast, DC, 35-year-old Delonte Davis, of Southeast, DC, 32-year-old Javon Thomason, of Southeast, DC, and 38-year-old Travis Warren, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and Threats to Kidnap or Injure.

CCN: 25157493

