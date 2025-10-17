MPD Makes Arrest in Navy Yard Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred in Navy Yard.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at approximately 7:50 p.m., First District officers responded to the 100 block of M Street, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Two adult victims were involved in a dispute with two adult suspects that escalated to a physical altercation. During the altercation, one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed one of the victims. DC Fire and EMS transported the stabbing patient to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers placed two suspects under arrest and recovered a knife. 31-year-old Tiana Robinson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and 29-year-old Kenneth Evans, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

CCN 25157449

