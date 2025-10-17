MPD Makes Arrest in Navy Yard Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred in Navy Yard.
On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at approximately 7:50 p.m., First District officers responded to the 100 block of M Street, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Two adult victims were involved in a dispute with two adult suspects that escalated to a physical altercation. During the altercation, one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed one of the victims. DC Fire and EMS transported the stabbing patient to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Responding officers placed two suspects under arrest and recovered a knife. 31-year-old Tiana Robinson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and 29-year-old Kenneth Evans, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.
CCN 25157449
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.