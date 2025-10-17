MPD Makes an Additional Arrest in Northwest Armed Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of an additional suspect involved in armed robberies in Northwest.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at approximately 4:42 p.m., multiple suspects approached the victims in the 3100 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and struck one of the victims with a handgun. The suspects forcibly stole their property and fled the scene.

Previously, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 20-year-old Orlin Lemus-Cruz of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery While Armed.CCN: 25043649

On Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest, for a report of a robbery. The suspects approached the victim with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

Previously, on Friday, July 4, 2025, during their routine patrol, third district officers located an individual matching the suspects’ description. As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Jason Benitez-Umanzor of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.CCN: 25092540

On Friday, October 17, 2025, 21-year-old Julio Wladimir Villafranco of Northwest, D.C. was located in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and arrested pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. He is being charged with the above offenses.

