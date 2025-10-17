Senate Bill 1054 Printer's Number 1245

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1245

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1054

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, SCHWANK AND STREET, OCTOBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school health services, providing

for use and maintenance of opioid antagonists.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1426. Use and Maintenance of Opioid Antagonists.--

(a) Within ninety (90) days of the effective date of this

section, the department, in consultation with the Department of

Health, shall develop a policy requiring each school entity

offering grade nine, ten, eleven or twelve to provide and

maintain onsite opioid antagonists in each school facility

attended by students. The policy developed under this section:

(1) Shall include guidelines that a school entity may follow

when responding to a suspected opioid overdose.

