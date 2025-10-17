Senate Bill 1054 Printer's Number 1245
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1245
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1054
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, SCHWANK AND STREET, OCTOBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school health services, providing
for use and maintenance of opioid antagonists.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1426. Use and Maintenance of Opioid Antagonists.--
(a) Within ninety (90) days of the effective date of this
section, the department, in consultation with the Department of
Health, shall develop a policy requiring each school entity
offering grade nine, ten, eleven or twelve to provide and
maintain onsite opioid antagonists in each school facility
attended by students. The policy developed under this section:
(1) Shall include guidelines that a school entity may follow
when responding to a suspected opioid overdose.
