Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1247
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations
administered by a pharmacist, pharmacy intern or technician in
this Commonwealth. The Department of Health shall also review
data available from other state governments which have
authorized pharmacists to provide similar pharmacy services as
authorized under this act.
(c) The Department of Health shall report its findings no
later than five years following the effective date of this
subsection and include recommendations for changes in the laws
of this Commonwealth.
(d) Upon completion of the report and transmission of the
report under subsection (a), the Department of Health shall
publish the findings on the Department of Health's publicly
accessible Internet website.
Section 3. Repeals are as follows:
(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under
paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the addition of
sections 3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the act.
(2) Chapter 10 of the act of November 21, 2016
(P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy Audit Integrity and
Transparency Act, is repealed.
Section 4. The addition of sections 3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the
act is a continuation of sections 1002, 1003 and 1004 of the act
of November 21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy
Audit Integrity and Transparency Act. Except as otherwise
provided in sections 3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the act, all activities
initiated under sections 1002, 1003 and 1004 of the Pharmacy
Audit Integrity and Transparency Act shall continue and remain
in full force and effect and may be completed under sections
3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the act. Orders, regulations, rules and
20250SB1055PN1247 - 9 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.