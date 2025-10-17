Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1247

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations

administered by a pharmacist, pharmacy intern or technician in

this Commonwealth. The Department of Health shall also review

data available from other state governments which have

authorized pharmacists to provide similar pharmacy services as

authorized under this act.

(c) The Department of Health shall report its findings no

later than five years following the effective date of this

subsection and include recommendations for changes in the laws

of this Commonwealth.

(d) Upon completion of the report and transmission of the

report under subsection (a), the Department of Health shall

publish the findings on the Department of Health's publicly

accessible Internet website.

Section 3. Repeals are as follows:

(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under

paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the addition of

sections 3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the act.

(2) Chapter 10 of the act of November 21, 2016

(P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy Audit Integrity and

Transparency Act, is repealed.

Section 4. The addition of sections 3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the

act is a continuation of sections 1002, 1003 and 1004 of the act

of November 21, 2016 (P.L.1318, No.169), known as the Pharmacy

Audit Integrity and Transparency Act. Except as otherwise

provided in sections 3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the act, all activities

initiated under sections 1002, 1003 and 1004 of the Pharmacy

Audit Integrity and Transparency Act shall continue and remain

in full force and effect and may be completed under sections

3.5, 3.6 and 3.7 of the act. Orders, regulations, rules and

20250SB1055PN1247 - 9 -

