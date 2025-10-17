Senate Bill 1056 Printer's Number 1248

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - (iv) Whether the Attorney General has sufficient

resources to prosecute the alleged offender.

(v) Whether the alleged offender utilized a firearm

during the commission of a felony.

(vi) Whether the alleged offender is involved or

associated with the sale, manufacture, distribution or

delivery of any controlled substance or counterfeit

controlled substance in violation of the act of April 14,

1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance,

Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

(vii) The impact of the alleged offense on the

victim or the community.

(viii) Whether the alleged offender's commission of

the offense violated the terms and conditions of a

sentence or bail bond.

(ix) Any other relevant or aggravating

circumstances.

(3) The Attorney General may not prosecute under this

section if the alleged offender unlawfully possessed a

firearm during the commission of murder or a crime of

violence, as that term is defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 9714(g)

(relating to sentences for second and subsequent offenses),

unless the district attorney requests in writing that the

Attorney General prosecute the case.

(4) In a case in which the Attorney General exercises

the authority to prosecute under this section , no other

prosecuting entity for the Commonwealth shall have authority

to act, except as authorized by the Attorney General. No

person shall have standing to challenge the authority of the

Attorney General to prosecute the cases, and, if any

20250SB1056PN1248 - 4 -

