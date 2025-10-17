Senate Bill 1056 Printer's Number 1248
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - (iv) Whether the Attorney General has sufficient
resources to prosecute the alleged offender.
(v) Whether the alleged offender utilized a firearm
during the commission of a felony.
(vi) Whether the alleged offender is involved or
associated with the sale, manufacture, distribution or
delivery of any controlled substance or counterfeit
controlled substance in violation of the act of April 14,
1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance,
Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
(vii) The impact of the alleged offense on the
victim or the community.
(viii) Whether the alleged offender's commission of
the offense violated the terms and conditions of a
sentence or bail bond.
(ix) Any other relevant or aggravating
circumstances.
(3) The Attorney General may not prosecute under this
section if the alleged offender unlawfully possessed a
firearm during the commission of murder or a crime of
violence, as that term is defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 9714(g)
(relating to sentences for second and subsequent offenses),
unless the district attorney requests in writing that the
Attorney General prosecute the case.
(4) In a case in which the Attorney General exercises
the authority to prosecute under this section , no other
prosecuting entity for the Commonwealth shall have authority
to act, except as authorized by the Attorney General. No
person shall have standing to challenge the authority of the
Attorney General to prosecute the cases, and, if any
