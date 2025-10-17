Senate Bill 1070 Printer's Number 1250

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1250

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1070

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, BROWN AND STEFANO,

OCTOBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing

for Statewide initiatives.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2315(a.1)(3) introductory paragraph and

(iii) and (iv) of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes are amended to read:

§ 2315. Statewide initiatives.

* * *

(a.1) Deposit and distribution.--Following distribution

under section 2314(c), (c.1) and (c.2) (relating to distribution

of fee) from fees collected for 2011 and each year thereafter,

40% of the remaining revenue in the fund shall be deposited into

the Marcellus Legacy Fund and appropriated to the commission and

distributed within three months after the date the fee is due as

follows:

* * *

