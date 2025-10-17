Senate Bill 1070 Printer's Number 1250
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1250
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1070
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, BROWN AND STEFANO,
OCTOBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing
for Statewide initiatives.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2315(a.1)(3) introductory paragraph and
(iii) and (iv) of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes are amended to read:
§ 2315. Statewide initiatives.
* * *
(a.1) Deposit and distribution.--Following distribution
under section 2314(c), (c.1) and (c.2) (relating to distribution
of fee) from fees collected for 2011 and each year thereafter,
40% of the remaining revenue in the fund shall be deposited into
the Marcellus Legacy Fund and appropriated to the commission and
distributed within three months after the date the fee is due as
follows:
* * *
