Senate Bill 1067 Printer's Number 1251

any other languages deemed appropriate by the department.

Training may be conducted online or in person and, at a

minimum, shall cover:

(i) how to recognize signs and symptoms of severe

allergic reactions in children and adults, including

anaphylaxis;

(ii) standards and procedures for the storage and

administration of an epinephrine [auto-injector] delivery

system; and

(iii) emergency follow-up procedures.

(2) The entity or individual that conducts the training

shall issue a certificate, on a form developed or approved by

the department, to each individual who successfully completes

the anaphylaxis training program.

(d.1) Informational materials for day-care facilities.--

(1) The department, in consultation with the Department

of Human Services, shall develop, not later than 90 days

after the effective date of this subsection, informational

materials in English, Spanish and any other languages deemed

appropriate by the department for a day-care facility to

distribute to a parent or guardian of a child in the

facility's care.

(2) The materials shall include the following:

(i) Signs and symptoms of allergic reactions in

children, including anaphylaxis.

(ii) The requirements under subsections (a), (b),

(b.1), (c), (c.1) and (d).

(3) The department shall update the informational

materials on a triennial basis.

(4) A day-care facility shall provide the informational

