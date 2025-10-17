Senate Bill 1067 Printer's Number 1251
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - any other languages deemed appropriate by the department.
Training may be conducted online or in person and, at a
minimum, shall cover:
(i) how to recognize signs and symptoms of severe
allergic reactions in children and adults, including
anaphylaxis;
(ii) standards and procedures for the storage and
administration of an epinephrine [auto-injector] delivery
system; and
(iii) emergency follow-up procedures.
(2) The entity or individual that conducts the training
shall issue a certificate, on a form developed or approved by
the department, to each individual who successfully completes
the anaphylaxis training program.
(d.1) Informational materials for day-care facilities.--
(1) The department, in consultation with the Department
of Human Services, shall develop, not later than 90 days
after the effective date of this subsection, informational
materials in English, Spanish and any other languages deemed
appropriate by the department for a day-care facility to
distribute to a parent or guardian of a child in the
facility's care.
(2) The materials shall include the following:
(i) Signs and symptoms of allergic reactions in
children, including anaphylaxis.
(ii) The requirements under subsections (a), (b),
(b.1), (c), (c.1) and (d).
(3) The department shall update the informational
materials on a triennial basis.
(4) A day-care facility shall provide the informational
