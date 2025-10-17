Senate Bill 1066 Printer's Number 1249
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1249
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1066
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL AND CULVER, OCTOBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for student fitness assessment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1512.2. Student Fitness Assessment.--(a) Beginning
in the 2026-2027 school year, and continuing each school year
thereafter, a school district, charter school and cyber charter
school shall administer a student fitness assessment aligned
with the national physical fitness testing program, known as the
Presidential Fitness Test, established and maintained by the
President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, or a
successor program.
(b) The assessment shall be administered according to
