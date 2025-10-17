Submit Release
Senate Bill 1066 Printer's Number 1249

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1249

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1066

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL AND CULVER, OCTOBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for student fitness assessment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1512.2. Student Fitness Assessment.--(a) Beginning

in the 2026-2027 school year, and continuing each school year

thereafter, a school district, charter school and cyber charter

school shall administer a student fitness assessment aligned

with the national physical fitness testing program, known as the

Presidential Fitness Test, established and maintained by the

President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, or a

successor program.

(b) The assessment shall be administered according to

