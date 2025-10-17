Senate Bill 1066 Printer's Number 1249

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1249 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1066 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL AND CULVER, OCTOBER 17, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 17, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study, providing for student fitness assessment. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1512.2. Student Fitness Assessment.--(a) Beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, and continuing each school year thereafter, a school district, charter school and cyber charter school shall administer a student fitness assessment aligned with the national physical fitness testing program, known as the Presidential Fitness Test, established and maintained by the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, or a successor program. (b) The assessment shall be administered according to 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.