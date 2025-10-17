Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,433 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1069 Printer's Number 1252

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - other information in the reports under subsection (c) regarding

the program as the department may determine appropriate and

useful.

Section 1116. Confidentiality of information.

Account information under the program relating to a

participant, including, but not limited to, the participant's

name, address, telephone number, email address, personal

identification information, investments, contributions and

earnings, shall be confidential and shall be maintained by the

department and the department's agents as confidential, except

in any of the following circumstances:

(1) It is necessary to administer the program in a

manner consistent with this act or Federal or State tax laws.

(2) The participant who provides the information or is

the subject of the information expressly agrees in writing to

the disclosure of the information.

Section 1117. Temporary regulations.

(a) Promulgation.--In order to facilitate the prompt

implementation of this act, the department and the Department of

Labor and Industry may promulgate temporary regulations that

shall expire not later than two years after the publication of

the temporary regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The

promulgated temporary regulations shall not be subject to any of

the following:

(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October

20250SB1069PN1252 - 30 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1069 Printer's Number 1252

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more