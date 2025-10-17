Senate Bill 1041 Printer's Number 1253
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - providing complex care assistant services. The family member who
becomes certified as a complex care assistant under the program
shall not be required to repay or reimburse the home health
agency for the costs incurred by the family member to become
certified as a complex care assistant.
(e) A family member of a recipient who becomes certified as
a complex care assistant under the program shall perform all of
the following tasks under the scope of practice of a complex
care assistant as applicable for the recipient:
(1) The tasks associated with t ransferring, positioning,
ambulation, feeding, personal care, catheter care, range of
motion, vital signs, blood pressure, medication administration,
enteral care and therapy.
(2) Administering enteral feedings, including the tasks
associated with formula types and preparation.
(3) Other tasks approved by the Department of Health for a
family member who becomes certified as a complex care assistant
under the program.
(f) Notwithstanding subsection (e), a home visit to a
recipient that is required by the medical assistance program
shall be conducted by a r egistered nurse every thirty days.
(g) C omplex care assistant services provided by a family
member of a recipient who becomes certified as a complex care
assistant under the program shall be reimbursed to a home health
agency under the medical assistance program at a provider rate
of no less than forty-five dollars ($45) per hour.
(h) The parent or guardian of a medical assistance enrollee
shall choose whether to participate in the program. A Medicaid-
enrolled home health provider may choose whether to participate
in the program.
