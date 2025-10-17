Senate Bill 1041 Printer's Number 1253

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - providing complex care assistant services. The family member who

becomes certified as a complex care assistant under the program

shall not be required to repay or reimburse the home health

agency for the costs incurred by the family member to become

certified as a complex care assistant.

(e) A family member of a recipient who becomes certified as

a complex care assistant under the program shall perform all of

the following tasks under the scope of practice of a complex

care assistant as applicable for the recipient:

(1) The tasks associated with t ransferring, positioning,

ambulation, feeding, personal care, catheter care, range of

motion, vital signs, blood pressure, medication administration,

enteral care and therapy.

(2) Administering enteral feedings, including the tasks

associated with formula types and preparation.

(3) Other tasks approved by the Department of Health for a

family member who becomes certified as a complex care assistant

under the program.

(f) Notwithstanding subsection (e), a home visit to a

recipient that is required by the medical assistance program

shall be conducted by a r egistered nurse every thirty days.

(g) C omplex care assistant services provided by a family

member of a recipient who becomes certified as a complex care

assistant under the program shall be reimbursed to a home health

agency under the medical assistance program at a provider rate

of no less than forty-five dollars ($45) per hour.

(h) The parent or guardian of a medical assistance enrollee

shall choose whether to participate in the program. A Medicaid-

enrolled home health provider may choose whether to participate

in the program.

20250SB1041PN1253 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30