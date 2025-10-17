Senate Bill 1044 Printer's Number 1254

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - subsection, including requiring any of the following:

(i) Payment of a fee, penalty or other charge to

complete a connected vehicle service request.

(ii) Maintaining or extending the term of a

connected vehicle service account.

(iii) Approval by any account holder, including the

named account holder, of the change in access.

(iv) An increase in the rate charged for the

connected vehicle service.

(4) A covered provider shall terminate a person's access

to connected vehicle service within two business days after

the date of receiving a completed request from a driver who

meets the requirements of this section.

(e) Termination of connected vehicle service.--

(1) The covered provider:

(i) If a covered provider terminated a person's

access to connected vehicle service in response to a

connected vehicle service request, shall not provide to

the person any data or information regarding the driver,

the vehicle or any new connected vehicle service account

that was generated after that person's access to the

connected vehicle service was terminated.

(ii) Shall ensure that all personal information

provided during the process to terminate a person's

access to connected vehicle service is handled with

appropriate security and privacy, adhering to relevant

data protection laws and regulations.

(iii) Along with an officer, director, employee,

vendor or agent of the covered provider, shall treat any

information submitted by a driver under this subchapter

