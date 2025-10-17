Senate Bill 1044 Printer's Number 1254
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - subsection, including requiring any of the following:
(i) Payment of a fee, penalty or other charge to
complete a connected vehicle service request.
(ii) Maintaining or extending the term of a
connected vehicle service account.
(iii) Approval by any account holder, including the
named account holder, of the change in access.
(iv) An increase in the rate charged for the
connected vehicle service.
(4) A covered provider shall terminate a person's access
to connected vehicle service within two business days after
the date of receiving a completed request from a driver who
meets the requirements of this section.
(e) Termination of connected vehicle service.--
(1) The covered provider:
(i) If a covered provider terminated a person's
access to connected vehicle service in response to a
connected vehicle service request, shall not provide to
the person any data or information regarding the driver,
the vehicle or any new connected vehicle service account
that was generated after that person's access to the
connected vehicle service was terminated.
(ii) Shall ensure that all personal information
provided during the process to terminate a person's
access to connected vehicle service is handled with
appropriate security and privacy, adhering to relevant
data protection laws and regulations.
(iii) Along with an officer, director, employee,
vendor or agent of the covered provider, shall treat any
information submitted by a driver under this subchapter
20250SB1044PN1254 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.