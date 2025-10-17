Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,433 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1044 Printer's Number 1254

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - subsection, including requiring any of the following:

(i) Payment of a fee, penalty or other charge to

complete a connected vehicle service request.

(ii) Maintaining or extending the term of a

connected vehicle service account.

(iii) Approval by any account holder, including the

named account holder, of the change in access.

(iv) An increase in the rate charged for the

connected vehicle service.

(4) A covered provider shall terminate a person's access

to connected vehicle service within two business days after

the date of receiving a completed request from a driver who

meets the requirements of this section.

(e) Termination of connected vehicle service.--

(1) The covered provider:

(i) If a covered provider terminated a person's

access to connected vehicle service in response to a

connected vehicle service request, shall not provide to

the person any data or information regarding the driver,

the vehicle or any new connected vehicle service account

that was generated after that person's access to the

connected vehicle service was terminated.

(ii) Shall ensure that all personal information

provided during the process to terminate a person's

access to connected vehicle service is handled with

appropriate security and privacy, adhering to relevant

data protection laws and regulations.

(iii) Along with an officer, director, employee,

vendor or agent of the covered provider, shall treat any

information submitted by a driver under this subchapter

20250SB1044PN1254 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1044 Printer's Number 1254

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more