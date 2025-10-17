Submit Release
Senate Bill 1045 Printer's Number 1255

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1255

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1045

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COLLETT, KANE,

KEARNEY, SAVAL, MUTH, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, COSTA AND

L. WILLIAMS, OCTOBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

entitled "An act prohibiting discrimination in rate of pay

because of sex; conferring powers and imposing duties on the

Department of Labor and Industry; and prescribing penalties,"

providing for pay ranges.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

known as the Equal Pay Law, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 3.1. Pay Ranges.--(a) An employer shall provide the

pay range and the factors the employer considers in setting pay

ranges to:

(1) An applicant for a position offered in a job posting.

(2) An employe who is a candidate for a position offered as

an internal transfer or promotion.

(b) If no pay range exists, an employer shall provide the

minimum wage or salary set by the employer before the employer

posted the position or offered an internal transfer or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

