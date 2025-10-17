Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,434 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1065 Printer's Number 1256

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1256

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1065

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations)

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in entities

generally, further providing for requirements for names

generally; and abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 202(c)(2)(ii) of Title 15 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 202. Requirements for names generally.

* * *

(c) Required approvals or conditions.--

* * *

(2) The proper name of a covered association shall not

contain:

* * *

[(ii) Words that constitute blasphemy, profane

cursing or swearing or that profane the Lord's name.]

* * *

Section 2. The regulation at 19 Pa. Code § 17.5 is

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1065 Printer's Number 1256

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more