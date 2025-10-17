Senate Bill 1065 Printer's Number 1256
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1256
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1065
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations)
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in entities
generally, further providing for requirements for names
generally; and abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 202(c)(2)(ii) of Title 15 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 202. Requirements for names generally.
* * *
(c) Required approvals or conditions.--
* * *
(2) The proper name of a covered association shall not
contain:
* * *
[(ii) Words that constitute blasphemy, profane
cursing or swearing or that profane the Lord's name.]
* * *
Section 2. The regulation at 19 Pa. Code § 17.5 is
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
