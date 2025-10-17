Senate Bill 1065 Printer's Number 1256

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1256 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1065 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 17, 2025 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 17, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in entities generally, further providing for requirements for names generally; and abrogating a regulation. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 202(c)(2)(ii) of Title 15 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 202. Requirements for names generally. * * * (c) Required approvals or conditions.-- * * * (2) The proper name of a covered association shall not contain: * * * [(ii) Words that constitute blasphemy, profane cursing or swearing or that profane the Lord's name.] * * * Section 2. The regulation at 19 Pa. Code § 17.5 is 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

