Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine & DUI - Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/17/25 - 19:25 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, near Milemarker 10, Sharon

VIOLATION: DUI Drug (Hathorn) / Poss. Of Crack Cocaine (Hicks)

ACCUSED: Deaunna L. Hathorn

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Lebanon, NH

ACCUSED: Douglas Hicks

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/17/2025, at approximately 19:27 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks stopped a vehicle on I-89 south in the town of Sharon for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Deaunna Hathorn (49) of West Lebanon for suspicion of DUI - Drugs. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the passenger, identified as Douglas Hicks (60), was found to be in possession of a felony amount of cocaine. Both individuals were taken back to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and released with criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/06/2026 to answer to the respective charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2026

COURT: Windsor County (at Woodstock)

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



