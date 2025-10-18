Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine & DUI - Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2005731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/17/25 - 19:25 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, near Milemarker 10, Sharon

VIOLATION: DUI Drug (Hathorn) / Poss. Of Crack Cocaine (Hicks)

 

ACCUSED: Deaunna L. Hathorn                                                

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Lebanon, NH

 

 

ACCUSED: Douglas Hicks                                      

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/17/2025, at approximately 19:27 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks stopped a vehicle on I-89 south in the town of Sharon for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Deaunna Hathorn (49) of West Lebanon for suspicion of DUI - Drugs. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the passenger, identified as Douglas Hicks (60), was found to be in possession of a felony amount of cocaine. Both individuals were taken back to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and released with criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/06/2026 to answer to the respective charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2026            

COURT: Windsor County (at Woodstock)

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


