Royalton Barracks / Possession of Cocaine & DUI - Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005731
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/17/25 - 19:25 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, near Milemarker 10, Sharon
VIOLATION: DUI Drug (Hathorn) / Poss. Of Crack Cocaine (Hicks)
ACCUSED: Deaunna L. Hathorn
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Lebanon, NH
ACCUSED: Douglas Hicks
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/17/2025, at approximately 19:27 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks stopped a vehicle on I-89 south in the town of Sharon for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Deaunna Hathorn (49) of West Lebanon for suspicion of DUI - Drugs. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the passenger, identified as Douglas Hicks (60), was found to be in possession of a felony amount of cocaine. Both individuals were taken back to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and released with criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 01/06/2026 to answer to the respective charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2026
COURT: Windsor County (at Woodstock)
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
