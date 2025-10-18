Tune in to En Sintonía this Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America for a Discussion on the New Speed Enforcement Laws Aimed at Improving Road Safety

MARYLAND, October 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 16, 2025

The show will also highlight the County’s efforts to support residents dealing with health care challenges resulting from recent federal decisions

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, Montgomery County police officer; Yajaira Isabelle, navigator at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); and Yanira Rodriguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This edition of En Sintonía begins with an update on new automated speed enforcement laws that took effect in October. Starting Oct. 1, drivers going 16 mph or more over the speed limit near a speed camera will face higher fines based on their speed. The goal of the new law is to improve road safety by discouraging excessive speeding, especially in high-risk areas like school zones and residential neighborhoods. Officer Cortes will explain what drivers need to know to stay in compliance.

The show continues with a conversation featuring Montgomery County Health Connection, focusing on the health care challenges residents are facing due to recent federal decisions. We’ll explore the local care model being used to respond to these issues. Ms. Isabelle will also provide important information about the upcoming open enrollment period, which begins in November for eligible Marylanders. Additionally, she will highlight County programs available for those who may not qualify for coverage through the Maryland Health Connection.

The program will conclude with a spotlight on Montgomery County’s upcoming information session, happening Oct. 29 at 5:45 p.m. on the Rockville Campus. This free, Spanish-language event is designed to guide prospective students through the registration process, available scholarships, and the wide range of academic programs offered at the college.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #