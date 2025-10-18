Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 20, 2025

MARYLAND, October 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 17, 2025

Committees will review legislation to update the County’s approach to Transportation Demand Management and continue to review the University Boulevard Corridor Plan

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Council President Kate Stewart.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the University Boulevard Corridor Plan.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Natali Fani-González.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management – Repeal

Review: The TE Committee will review Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management – Repeal, which would repeal Article II of Chapter 42A of the Montgomery County Code. The purpose of the bill is to make the County’s approach to Transportation Demand Management (TDM) more flexible and responsive to changing parameters in transportation and development and increase accountability. Bill 24-25 seeks to repeal the TDM program for employers, existing owners and applicants of new development projects. In 2006, the Council created a system for TDM fees and requirements for certain employers and expanded those requirements to include new buildings. The current TDM fee is 10 cents per square foot, yielding about $1 million per year to fund the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) administration of the TDM program.

The lead sponsors of Bill 24-25 are Councilmembers Balcombe, Glass, and Council President Stewart.

University Boulevard Corridor Plan

Review: The PHP Committee will continue to review the Planning Board draft of the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. The plan makes recommendations within an approximately three-mile stretch of University Boulevard (MD 193) from the edge of East Indian Spring Drive, just south of I-495, to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton. The recommendations include a new range of residential housing options for existing detached residential properties and new infill development on larger institutional and commercial properties. At this meeting, the committee will continue to review the plan’s land use, zoning, and urban design recommendations. In addition, the committee will begin an evaluation of the plan’s transportation recommendations.

At a meeting held on Sept. 29, the committee reviewed the context for the draft’s recommendations, including the plan’s vision, the demographic and geographic setting of the plan area, and the framework under which the plan is organized. The committee also received a briefing about existing and planned transportation facilities and infrastructure from MCDOT representatives. The committee also reviewed existing and proposed zoning and evaluate land use, zoning, and urban design recommendations. A third meeting is tentatively scheduled to cover the remaining chapters in the plan and any follow-up items.

The University Boulevard Corridor Plan amends the approved and adopted 1989 Master Plan for the Communities of Kensington-Wheaton, 1996 Four Corners Master Plan, 2001 Kemp Mill Master Plan, and 2012 Wheaton Central Business District and Vicinity Sector Plan.

The Council held public hearings on the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on Sept. 10 at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and Sept. 16 at the Council Office Building in Rockville. More information about the University Boulevard Corridor Plan is available on the Montgomery Planning website.

