AHA expresses concerns on potential tariffs for PPE, other medical goods

The AHA urged the Department of Commerce Oct. 17 to take a balanced approach to ensuring dependable and affordable access to personal protective equipment, medical consumables and medical equipment as it considers future tariff and trade policy. The AHA shared its concerns in comments on the department’s Section 232 investigation of those products. Section 232 is a provision of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 that authorizes the president to impose tariffs or other trade restrictions if an investigation determines that the importation of particular goods affects national security.

“In the short term, we are concerned that tariffs on these critical goods — and any retaliatory action from the countries on which tariffs are imposed — could inadvertently disrupt the availability of diagnostic and treatment tools and hinder access to PPE that is essential to protecting the workforce and patients,” the AHA wrote. “Tariffs and retaliatory actions from other nations also could significantly raise hospital costs.”

The AHA asked the administration to consider establishing a tariff exception process for certain goods — especially those in shortage — and to explore ways to strengthen the domestic supply chain and become less reliant on international sources. In addition, the AHA urged the department to preserve the Nairobi Protocol, a policy that provides a trade exemption on goods for individuals with chronic conditions or disabilities.