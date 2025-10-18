Government funding bill fails 10th time in Senate as chamber adjourns until next week
The Senate Oct. 16 failed for a 10th time to advance the continuing resolution to extend government funding and end the ongoing shutdown. The chamber adjourned until Oct. 20, pushing the shutdown into next week. The House continues to remain out of session with no plans to return. Lawmakers remain at an impasse, and no formal negotiations have resumed.
The AHA will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.