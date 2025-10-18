Submit Release
Reminder: Comments due to OSTP Oct. 27 on regulations hindering AI development

Comments are due Oct. 27 to the Office of Science and Technology Policy on federal regulations that hinder artificial intelligence development, deployment or adoption. The agency is seeking feedback from all sectors, including health care, where underlying assumptions, technical requirements or compliance frameworks may create unnecessary barriers to beneficial AI applications. Comments must be submitted at www.regulations.gov by selecting the docket ID number: OSTP–TECH–2025–0067.

