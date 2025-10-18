DHS Debunks Mainstream Media Lies About "Father of Marine” with a Violent Criminal Rap Sheet

This criminal illegal alien was arrested for violent offenses including domestic violence and aggravated assault

WASHINGTON – Today, DHS debunked mainstream media hoaxes about a criminal illegal alien who was previously arrested for violence and aggravated assault before being apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Esteban Rios is a Mexican national who illegally entered the United States multiple times – a felony – and was charged with domestic violence and aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon in 2020.

“This criminal illegal alien has charges for domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has zero legal status to be in the United States in the first place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are NOT welcome in the United States.”

In addition to his domestic abuse charges, Rios illegally entered the United States and was deported in 1999. He illegally reentered again and voluntarily left in 2005 after being caught. He illegally reentered a THIRD time and was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2020.

Media outlets like the Associated Press and The New York Post have deliberately obscured these facts about Rios, falsely claiming that he had no criminal record. He remained within the United States illegally for nearly 3 decades, illegally reentering multiple times after being ordered removed.

The media also falsely claimed that both Rios and his wife had a valid work authorization to stay in the United States. Neither individual had any legal basis to stay within the country.

DHS is a law enforcement agency, and it will uphold the rule of law. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States and are subject to detention and removal.

