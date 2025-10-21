Over the Weekend, ICE Continued to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

The Democrats’ government shutdown will not slow us down from making America safe again

WASHINGTON – Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued to arrest the worst of the worst despite the Democrats’ shutdown, including criminal illegal aliens convicted of rape of a child, meeting a child for an unlawful sex act, assault, hit and run, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes.

“While Democrats in Congress continue to keep the government shutdown, our ICE law enforcement officers aren’t slowing down in arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Over the weekend, our brave officers arrested criminal illegal aliens from our streets convicted of heinous crimes including multiple child sex abusers, robbers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs. Nothing—not even a government shutdown—will slow us down from making America safe again.”

The worst of the worst arrested over the weekend include:

Erick Xavier Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, convicted for rape of a child in Boston, Massachusetts.

German Osvaldo Cortez-Chajon, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act in Dale County, Alabama.

Graciano Lopez-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecent liberties with a child in Orange County, North Carolina.

Marco Geronimo-Ocampo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault in Cook County, Illinois.

Shahed Hassan, a criminal illegal alien from Bangladesh, convicted for possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance, driving while impaired, simple assault, domestic violence protection order violation, probation violation, and felony larceny in Wake County, North Carolina.

Diego Miguel Zamora, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with multiple felony theft convictions throughout Texas.

Jose Carlos Velasquez-Real, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of a controlled substance for sale and willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence in Pomona, California.

Patricia Pimental-Cordero, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, convicted of two counts of hit and run and operating under the influence of liquor in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Jesus Avalos-Sostenes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas.

Ramona Mercado-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Dominica, convicted for kidnapping and robbery in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Jose Ramon Cabrera-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for drug smuggling in Ajo, Arizona.

Karlett Zagal-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for drug trafficking in the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Alejandro Bautista-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for burglary and possession of burglary tools in Chicago, Illinois.

Michelle Yeik Ramirez-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for armed robbery with a firearm in DuPage County, Illinois.