ICE Lodges Detainer for Serial Drunk Driver Who Killed 61-Year-old North Carolina Man in Fatal Hit-and-Run

ICE previously deported this criminal illegal alien before he re-entered the U.S. illegally and committed multiple crimes

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Werner Orosco-Clemente aka “Wilmer Fuentes Mejia,” a criminal illegal alien who was driving under the influence and tragically killed a 61-year-old man in Durham, North Carolina in a hit-and-run wreck on September 13, 2025.

The victim is Richard Ferguson Jr. a 61-year-old North Carolina man. He is survived by 11 siblings. His brother told local reporters, "There was a time twenty-some-odd years ago where I was going through some rough things, a drug addiction, and my brother helped see me through that. Never once gave up on me, one time...He didn’t deserve to get killed and leave this earth.”

Richard Ferguson Jr.

ICE lodged the arrest detainer with the Durham County Detention Center where Wilmer Fuentes Mejia, a Guatemalan illegal alien, is being held following the fatal hit and run.

Mejia’s criminal history includes two previous arrests for driving under the influence and assault.

“Wilmer Fuentes Mejia is a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala who has a history of driving while intoxicated and was previously deported by ICE in 2020. A local DA allowed him to walk free after multiple DUIs only to then cause this fatal hit-and-run that killed an innocent 61-year-old man in North Carolina,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Richard Ferguson Jr. will get justice. ICE lodged a detainer for this criminal to ensure this menace and public safety threat isn't released back onto America’s streets.”

Mejia, a citizen of Guatemala, first entered the U.S. illegally in 2015 and was released by the Obama Administration. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge in December 2019, and ICE removed him in 2020 under President Trump. He then committed a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S. again at an unknown date and location.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

