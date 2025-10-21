Secretary Noem Highlights Worst of the Worst Arrested in Florida Including Murderers, Child Rapists, and Abusers

70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with criminal convictions or charges in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary Noem is in Sarasota, FL highlighting some of the worst of the worst arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Sarasota, Florida area, with convictions including incest with a minor, homicide, sexual assault of a child, possession of cocaine, domestic violence, and other heinous crimes.

“President Trump unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Some of the criminals arrested include illegal aliens convicted of incest with a minor, homicide, sexual assault of a minor, and domestic violence,” said Secretary Noem. “70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, illegal aliens convicted of crimes in other countries, gang members, and suspected terrorists.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested in the Central and South Florida area include:

Erick Carlos Artiles Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide, kidnapping, robbery armed carjacking, and driving under the influence.

Oscar Alfredo Retana Marroquin, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and driving under the influence.

Arturo Sanchez Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, incest with a minor, and driving under the influence.

Juan Cruz-Estrada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of felony weapon offense and assault.

Fredy De Leon-Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of fraud and domestic violence. He has also been and arrested for battery.

Lelis Reinaldo Bejarano-Zeron, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, with a previous conviction for domestic violence.

Antoni Del Cristo Bolivar Gil, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of two counts of battery.

Jairo Bersabi Agustin-Villatoro, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of cocaine possession.

Jose Villareal Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with convictions for larceny.