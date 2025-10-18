During Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Continues to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Murderers, and Drug Traffickers

Nothing will slow ICE down, not even the Democrats’ government shutdown

WASHINGTON – Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers continue to arrest the worst of the worst including criminal illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault of a child, murder, importation of cocaine, and other horrific crimes.

“The Democrats’ government shutdown is not slowing ICE down from removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday, some of the dirtbags arrested included pedophiles, murderers, and drug traffickers. These criminal illegal aliens have no business remaining in this country to terrorize innocent Americans. ICE will NOT stop making America safe again even during the Democrats’ government shutdown.”

Among today’s worst of the worst arrested are:

Sergio Ivaan Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas, Texas.

Chay Jungle Her, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for homicide-murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm in Flint, Michigan.

Jose Andres Gomez-Matarrita, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica, convicted for assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

Enzo David Fernandez-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for engaging in organized criminal activity in Hays County, Texas.

Leonardo Estupinan-Nazareno, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted of importation of cocaine in Weston, Florida.