Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,007 in the last 365 days.

Making Virginia Safe Again: In October ICE Arrested Child Rapists, MS-13 Gang Members, and Murderers

For far too long, sanctuary politicians allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood into our country extending the effects of illegal alien crime well beyond the border states  

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today highlighted major enforcement accomplishments throughout Virginia as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to deliver real results and protect American communities despite the ongoing Democrats’ government shutdown. 

These arrests of child rapists, murderers, and gang members in Virginia show the effects of the border crisis and sanctuary policies have extended well beyond border states,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “For far too long, weak politicians allowed millions of criminal illegal aliens to flood into our country and victimize innocent Americans. President Trump and Secretary Noem, delivered the most secure border in American history and unleashed ICE to arrest the worst of the worst to make America safe again.”

In recent weeks, ICE has made massive strides in immigration enforcement, arresting a child rapist, El Salvador’s “Most Wanted” MS-13 gang leader, and a Mexico murderer:

President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal aliens to walk freely on U.S. streets.  

If you have information about criminal activity in your community, call the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or complete the online tip form

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Making Virginia Safe Again: In October ICE Arrested Child Rapists, MS-13 Gang Members, and Murderers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more