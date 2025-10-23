Making Virginia Safe Again: In October ICE Arrested Child Rapists, MS-13 Gang Members, and Murderers

For far too long, sanctuary politicians allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood into our country extending the effects of illegal alien crime well beyond the border states

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today highlighted major enforcement accomplishments throughout Virginia as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to deliver real results and protect American communities despite the ongoing Democrats’ government shutdown.

“These arrests of child rapists, murderers, and gang members in Virginia show the effects of the border crisis and sanctuary policies have extended well beyond border states,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “For far too long, weak politicians allowed millions of criminal illegal aliens to flood into our country and victimize innocent Americans. President Trump and Secretary Noem, delivered the most secure border in American history and unleashed ICE to arrest the worst of the worst to make America safe again.”

In recent weeks, ICE has made massive strides in immigration enforcement, arresting a child rapist, El Salvador’s “Most Wanted” MS-13 gang leader, and a Mexico murderer:

President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal aliens to walk freely on U.S. streets.

If you have information about criminal activity in your community, call the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or complete the online tip form.