Criminal Illegal Alien and Suspected Tren de Aragua gang Member Who Was Living with a New Mexico Judge Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearms and Destroying Evidence

Judge, who provided safe haven to suspected Tren de Aragua gang member released into the country by the Biden Administration, faces criminal charges

WASHINGTON – Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member, was living in New Mexico with Magistrate Judge Jose “Joel” Cano pled guilty to illegally possessing firearms and conspiracy to destroy evidence. He was arrested at the judge's house on February 28, 2025.

Ortega-Lopez posted numerous photos and videos of himself on social media accounts with weapons including an AR-15 style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and ammunition.

Christhian Ortega-Lopez

Federal authorities allege Judge Cano and his wife hired Ortega-Lopez for home repairs and later allowed him to reside in their guesthouse.

A Christmas photo from 2024 of Cristhian Ortega-Lopez in the Cano family home

Following Ortega-Lopez’s arrest, authorities allege that Judge Cano destroyed a cellphone belonging to Ortega-Lopez by smashing it with a hammer and discarding the remains, believing it contained incriminating photos and videos. Nancy Cano, the judge's wife, is accused of conspiring to delete Ortega-Lopez’s Facebook account to eliminate evidence.

“Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member who pled guilty to illegally possessing firearms and conspiracy to destroy evidence, should never have been released into the country by the Biden Administration,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Judge Cano, a magistrate judge, takes activist judges to a whole new level—having this criminal illegal alien live in his home with him. Time and time again, we see sanctuary politicians and activist judges, like Jose Cano, shield criminal illegal aliens – in this case, a suspected GANG MEMBER, from arrest and removal from the country. This disgusting behavior is wildly unacceptable and is no longer tolerated under the Trump Administration. We are putting the safety of the American people first.”

Ortega-Lopez illegally entered the United States in 2023 during the Biden Administration and was RELEASED into the country. In January 2025, ICE received an anonymous tip Ortega-Lopez was living in New Mexico and was in possession of firearms.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown prevent our law enforcement officers from executing the critical mission of securing our nation from the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.