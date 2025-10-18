ICYMI: Angel Mother Jennifer Bos Pens Op-Ed Detailing Sanctuary Policies that Failed Her Daughter Who Was Murdered by a Criminal Illegal Alien

“To this day, Gov. Pritzker has never reached out to me — not to offer condolences, not to acknowledge Megan’s death, and certainly not to take responsibility for the policies that failed her.” - Jennifer Bos

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today highlighted an op-ed penned by angel mother Jennifer Bos detailing how sanctuary policies in Illinois protected the criminal illegal alien charged in her daughter’s death.

Jennifer Bos in the Federalist: Illinois Released The Illegal Alien Accused Of Abusing My Daughter’s Body, So I Had To Report Him To ICE Myself

“President Donald Trump is in an ongoing struggle with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, with Pritzker seeking to slander or stymie every effort Trump makes to restore law and order in the streets of Chicago and in Illinois more broadly. That struggle for law and order is personal for me. My daughter died after allegedly being left unresponsive in the home of an illegal alien from Mexico, and Illinois’ politicians put him right back on the streets.

“On Feb. 19, 2025, my daughter Megan, a vibrant 37-year-old and mother of two, went missing in Waukegan, Illinois, a few weeks after her release from jail on an old warrant related to her battle with addiction. To our horror, she was located, deceased, on April 10, 2025.

“For nearly two months, her body lay hidden in a bleach-filled trash can in the yard of Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, an illegal immigrant, just 100 feet from where I and volunteers had searched — from where we had hung missing persons posters in the weeks prior. We had even knocked on his door, just 10 days after I reported her missing … a mere tenth of a mile from where she had last been seen.

"Illinois failed Megan long before her death, actively undermining meaningful support to empower her recovery, and the activist laws let her perpetrator walk free."

“The Pretrial Fairness Act, part of Illinois’s 2021 Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today legislation, promised reform by eliminating cash bail and prioritizing pretrial release. In Megan’s case, it delivered neither safety nor fairness. The law, touted by Gov. Pritzker as ‘historic reform to ensure pretrial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail,’ allowed the man who allegedly concealed and abused my daughter’s body to be released in less than 24 hours. He was released unmonitored, to his home, which is also the crime scene.

“When I learned of the undocumented suspect’s release, I was consumed by grief and outrage. My feelings were echoed by statements from state leaders and local politicians, equally as dumbfounded and enraged as I was. Mendoza-Gonzalez, who confessed to authorities that he hid my daughter’s body, bathing in bleach for months, was free because of Illinois’ sanctuary policies and the SAFE-T Act’s leniency. Desperate, I did everything I could to elevate Megan’s story and demand justice. I flew to D.C. for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, and I had the chance to share my story with President Trump, who responded, “Watch what happens.”

“To this day, Gov. Pritzker has never reached out to me — not to offer condolences, not to acknowledge Megan’s death, and certainly not to take responsibility for the policies that failed her. Illinois’s sanctuary policies restrict local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, even for violent criminals. These laws, paired with the SAFE-T Act and Pretrial Fairness Act, create a system where individuals like the man who allegedly concealed my daughter’s death and hid her corpse slip through — endangering communities and eroding trust.

“Megan’s story should have sparked a reckoning about supporting addiction recovery and ensuring justice for victims. Instead, Illinois politicians hid behind sanctuary rhetoric, deflecting blame and protecting a broken system. For Megan and others failed by sanctuary policies and soft-on-crime reforms, we must demand a system where justice comes before politics. Watch what happens when we put victims first.”

