DHS Sets the Record Straight on 13-year-old with Gang Ties with Dangerous Weapons Charge for Allegedly Carrying Gun and Long Knife in Massachusetts

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement setting the record straight on misleading reporting on the arrest of a Brazilian teen with ties to the gang 33—a Brazilian criminal ring—in Everett, Massachusetts.

On October 9, 2025, the Everett Police Department arrested a 13-year-old alien from Brazil on dangerous weapons charges for allegedly possessing a firearm and a 5-7-inch knife.

According to the police report, the teenager showed a fellow student the handgun and said he was going “shoot and kill” another student.

Local officials contacted federal law enforcement and notified them of the arrest. On the same day, ICE Boston officers took the teen into custody. On October 10, 2025, ICE transported the teen to the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Winchester, Virginia.

“Here are the facts: this individual and suspected gang member posed a public safety threat with an extensive rap sheet, including violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, and destruction of property. According to the police report, he showed the handgun in his waistband to another student and said was planning on killing a fellow student,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia Mclaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, federal law enforcement is restoring commonsense and law-and-order to our streets. This public safety threat will stay in juvenile detention pending further proceedings.”

The teen is mentioned 11 prior police complaints filed by Everett PD for a laundry list of criminal behavior, including ‘flash mob’ style shoplifting, consuming alcohol underage, breaking and entering, vandalism, theft, fighting and more.

On May 14, 2025, the Middlesex County Juvenile Court in Cambridge, arraigned the teen for knowingly receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property. While on pre-trial probation in July, he was arraigned for assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On September 24, 2021, the teen illegally entered the United States near San Luis, Arizona with a family unit. He was released into the U.S. under the Biden Administration.