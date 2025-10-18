Criminal Illegal Alien Who Offered $10,000 Bounties to Murder ICE Agents Arrested in Dallas, TX

The illegal alien was in possession of a firearm—a felony—at the time of his arrest

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the October 14, 2025 arrest of Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal alien from Mexico residing in Dallas, Texas, after he posted on TikTok in Spanish soliciting the murder of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Aguilar’s post from October 9, 2025, called for “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis],” and offered “10K for each ICE agent.”

TikTok post placing bounty on ICE agents

At the time of his arrest, Aguilar had a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle. It is a felony for aliens to possess firearms in the U.S.

Eduardo Aguilar

Aguilar is charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat.

"Thanks to the quick work of law enforcement, this illegal alien who was offering $10,000 cash bounties for the murder of ICE law enforcement is in custody and facing federal charges. We are thankful this illegal alien who had a firearm in his possession was arrested before he could kill one of our law enforcement officers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our agents are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

Aguilar entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 as an unaccompanied minor. On February 8, 2019, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal. His criminal history in the U.S. includes charges for violating liquor laws.

ICE and the Federal Protective Service (FPS) supported the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Dallas during the investigation of this case alongside the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Garland Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives – Dallas Field Division.

