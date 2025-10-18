Under Secretary Kimmitt: Truck Tariffs Fuel American Security and Prosperity

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, October 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt released the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation addressing the threat to national security from imports of medium and heavy-duty trucks, truck parts, and buses:

“President Trump’s action to impose tariffs on imported trucks and truck parts is a decisive step to strengthen America’s industrial base and reinforce national security. The United States cannot afford to be dependent on foreign manufacturing and supply chains for critical products and components. This measure supports U.S. manufacturers, incentivizes domestic production of trucks and parts, and ensures that the next generation of high-quality heavy-duty vehicles is built by American workers.”

Read the White House Fact Sheet on Section 232 tariffs on trucks here.



