Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At 2025 Texas Nuclear Summit

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks on Texas leading the nuclear renaissance in America and received the "Atomic Texan Award" at the 2025 Texas Nuclear Summit.

"As the Texas economy continues to grow, the lifeblood of every business increasingly depends upon affordable, reliable power," said Governor Abbott. "To power our future, Texas must be the epicenter for nuclear power generation. Altogether, we have amassed the resources, infrastructure, and the strategy to be able to advance the nuclear renaissance here in the state of Texas."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott noted his declaration in the State of the State address that it is time for Texas to lead the nuclear renaissance. Governor Abbott highlighted that in June he signed House Bill 14 into law, which established the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office (TANEO) and created a $350 million Texas Advanced Nuclear Development Fund to incentivize the development of the nuclear energy industry in Texas. Additionally, the Governor thanked the Texas legislature and nuclear energy advocates for their work in making Texas the epicenter of the nuclear energy supply chain.

The Governor was joined by Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay and TANEO Director Jarred Shaffer.

