Governor Abbott Mobilizes Additional State Wildfire Response Resources Amid Ongoing Fire Danger

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize additional state wildfire response resources amid ongoing fire danger across large portions of the state.

"Texas is taking swift action against potential wildfire threats across our state," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize additional state wildfire response resources to assist local communities with any potential wildfire outbreaks. I strongly urge Texans to create an emergency plan, limit any activities that can cause a spark, and heed the guidance of local officials to keep yourself and your family safe.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the rapid onset of drought across much of Texas has significantly increased fire potential. Over the next several days, elevated wind speeds, above-average temperatures, and critically dry vegetation are expected to contribute to increased wildfire activity statewide, particularly across portions of West Texas, the Panhandle, South Plains, Big Country, Texoma, Central Texas, East Texas and Southeast Texas. The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Level 3, indicating that wildfire activity is impacting several regions of the state as the result of drought, dry vegetation, or frequent fire weather events. Over the past week, more than 80 wildfires have burned more than 1,800 acres across the state.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state emergency response resources remain available to support local wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): More than 450 state, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; over 150 pieces of equipment, including fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; and more than 35 federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, super scoopers, and helicopters with firefighting capability

Additionally, the Texas Emergency Management Council is monitoring the potential for severe weather across North and Northeast Texas over the weekend, including thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding. Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and follow instructions from emergency officials.

Texans are urged to implement wildfire prevention and preparedness measures, including making an emergency plan, staying informed, and keeping emergency supplies readily available. Texans can visit TexasReady.gov for wildfire and severe weather safety tips, locate wildfire prevention information at tfsweb.tamu.edu, and find all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help protect Texans from the effects of wildfires, including: