Governor Abbott Deploys Texas Emergency Management Resources To Support Alaska Flood Recovery

TEXAS, October 17 - October 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he deployed Texas emergency management resources to Alaska to assist with ongoing flood recovery efforts, following a request from Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"Our hearts are with all Americans in Alaska who have been devastated by a typhoon that led to days of flooding," said Governor Abbott. "I deployed emergency management personnel to help people and communities in Alaska as they deal with the horrific aftermath. Texas will continue to work to help ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted by the typhoon and flooding. I thank all first responders and emergency management personnel who are working around the clock to support their fellow Americans in need.”

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management deployed personnel to assist the State of Alaska’s Emergency Operations Center and field operations in a variety of roles, including voluntary agency coordination as well as volunteer and donations management.

This deployment is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) and is in addition to the ongoing flood response and recovery operations in impacted communities across Texas following catastrophic flooding in July. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.