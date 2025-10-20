NEXA Lending Welcomes Tammy Richards as New Chief Strategy Officer

Tammy Richards as the Chief Strategy Officer of NEXA Lending

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA Lending , a leader in the mortgage lending industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Tammy Richards as its new Chief Strategy Officer. A visionary, results-driven, and ethically grounded leader, Richards will be instrumental in guiding the company's long-term vision and competitive positioning.Richards is a seasoned executive whose impact has been consistently recognized with prestigious industry awards. She is a two-time recipient of the HousingWire Vanguard Award, earning the honor first in 2019 for her significant contributions to the housing industry and again in 2022 for her continued leadership and innovation. Most recently, she was named one of Mortgage Banker Magazine's 2024 Legends of Lending."We are thrilled to have Tammy join our executive team," said Mike Kortas , CEO of NEXA Lending. "Her proven track record of developing and implementing transformative strategies is exactly what we need as we enter our next phase of growth. Tammy's leadership will be invaluable in helping us innovate and solidify our position as a market leader."Jason DuPont, COO of NEXA Lending, added, "We are excited and honored to have Tammy Richards join the growth team at NEXA Lending. Huge things ahead..."Echoing that sentiment, Geri Farr, Chief Growth Officer, described Richards as a dominant force. "Hiring Tammy is a monumental win. She is a T-rex in the mortgage industry—a powerful, influential leader who will be unstoppable in driving our strategic initiatives forward."In her new role, Richards will be responsible for spearheading NEXA Lending’s national expansion, driving top-tier talent recruitment, and identifying strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities. A key focus will be leading the strategic evolution of the company's Non-Delegated lending channel to optimize efficiency, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance. She will work in close collaboration with the executive team to shape the company’s long-term corporate strategy and accelerate growth."I am incredibly excited to join the talented team at NEXA Lending," said Richards. "This company has a fantastic reputation for innovation and customer service. I look forward to building on that strong foundation and helping to steer our strategic direction for a future of continued success and groundbreaking achievements."About NEXA LendingNEXA Lending is a premier, full-service national mortgage lender dedicated to empowering homebuyers and homeowners. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, NEXA combines innovative technology with expert guidance to provide a seamless, transparent, and personalized mortgage experience. Offering a comprehensive suite of loan products, the company is committed to making homeownership accessible and achievable for clients nationwide.

