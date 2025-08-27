Tony Adkins Returns to NEXA Mortgage as National Sales Director, Leaving the Nation’s Second-Largest Broker to Come Home

Tony Adkins - National Sales Director (Talent Acquisition) of NEXA Mortgage LLC

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA Mortgage, which began as a disruptive broker model and has since evolved into one of the nation’s top lenders, proudly announces the return of Tony Adkins as National Sales Director (Talent Acquisition).Tony is a seasoned industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience. Beginning his mortgage career in 1996, he quickly rose to prominence as a top producer, operating branches in the same city as Mike Kortas , CEO of NEXA Mortgage. The two developed mutual respect early in their careers, and later worked side by side from 2019–2020, when Mike first shared the vision that would ultimately reshape the mortgage industry.Now, after holding leadership roles at the nation’s second-largest broker, Tony has chosen to return to NEXA—the place he calls home.“The decision to come back to NEXA was simple,” said Tony Adkins. “I watched Mike lay out his vision years ago, and he’s not only delivered—he’s exceeded everyone’s wildest expectations. After years of production, leadership, and even stepping away to travel the world with my wife Tracy, I realized I needed something new to be passionate about. For me, that passion is NEXA.”Adkins is a Billion Dollar Producer who has personally originated more than 10,000 loans over his career. Ranked in the Top 1% of mortgage producers nationally for multiple years by Scotsman Guide—including Top 50 Broker and Top 20 VA Loan Originator—he was also NEXA’s #1 Top Producer in 2019. With a career that includes closing $250 million in a single year and leading teams of nationally ranked loan officers, Tony brings both production excellence and talent development expertise to his new role.Throughout his career, Tony has guided thousands of borrowers through purchases, downsizing, and refinancing. After decades of success, he and Tracy (married 37 years) took time to travel across Europe and the islands of the world. But ultimately, Tony knew he wanted to return to the industry he loved—and to the company positioned for the greatest growth.“Tracy told me, ‘If you’re going to do something, make it big.’ That’s when I called Mike and said I want to be part of the largest, most powerful force in the mortgage industry. In my heart, I know NEXA is just getting started.”In his new role, Tony will lead talent acquisition efforts, helping NEXA attract and develop elite loan officers nationwide as the company continues its rapid growth.“Tony is a leader who inspires people to do more and be more,” said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Mortgage. “His return is proof that our culture, opportunity, and momentum are unmatched. Having Tony back is a huge win for NEXA.”“NEXA started as a broker and has transitioned to one of the nation’s top lenders,” added Jason duPont, COO of NEXA Mortgage. “Tony’s return from the second-largest broker underscores the magnetic pull of what we’ve built. His leadership will help us scale even faster while keeping our culture untouchable.”With record-breaking growth and a rapidly expanding national presence, NEXA Mortgage continues its mission of empowering loan officers, transforming the industry, and leading the way as America’s fastest-growing lender.About NEXA MortgageNEXA Mortgage is one of the nation’s top lenders, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. Built on a foundation of support, technology, and transparency, NEXA provides loan officers with industry-leading compensation, tools, and culture. Ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing financial companies, NEXA’s mission is simple: Empower loan officers. Transform the mortgage industry.

