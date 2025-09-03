NEXA Mortgage Appoints Former Kind Lending and Bay Equity Leader Geri Farr as Chief Growth Officer

Geri Farr - New Chief Growth Officer of NEXA Mortgage

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA Mortgage , LLC today announced the appointment of Geri Farr as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective immediately. Farr most recently served as Senior Vice President, West Retail Sales at Kind Lending, and previously held key leadership roles at Bay Equity, where she built strong teams and scalable growth strategies.Her decision to join NEXA signals a clear message: the mortgage industry is changing, and loan officers seeking the best long-term home will find it at NEXA. “The future is here. NEXA has built something unique — wholesale-level pricing and product optionality, combined with the infrastructure and leadership support loan officers expect from top lenders,” said Geri Farr. “That’s why I’m here: to help distributed retail loan officers understand they now have a better solution moving forward. The misconceptions about wholesale are gone. This is about giving LOs the best of all worlds.”Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Mortgage, added: “Geri and I have worked together in the past, and I have always been highly impressed with her professionalism, presence, and the way she elevates everyone around her. She is a strong advocate for loan officers and one of the greatest leaders I have had the privilege to know. Appointing her to the C-Suite is long overdue, and we are thrilled to finally make it official. Importantly, our plans for Geri extend well beyond the role of Chief Growth Officer — we look forward to her expanding her leadership even further at NEXA in the years ahead.”Jason duPont, COO of NEXA Mortgage, said: “Geri brings unstoppable energy and laser focus to NEXA as we strengthen our position among the nation’s top lenders. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to building the best culture for loan officers will set a new standard of success at NEXA.”Why Now — A New Home for Retail Loan OfficersNEXA began with broker roots but has grown into a lender platform offering wholesale rates and products. Today, NEXA is dispelling the misconceptions around wholesale and proving that retail loan officers don’t have to choose between price, product, or support. At NEXA, they get all three. For distributed retail LOs, the shift is clear: staying competitive means joining a model where rates are sharper, products are broader, and leadership is invested in their growth. NEXA is the market leader in making this transition seamless and profitable, helping LOs expand their businesses and serve more clients.Geri Farr’s Role in GrowthAs CGO, Farr will play a central role in:- Building Relationships: Partnering with large teams and organizations, including groups like KindLending and other wholesale-aligned lenders, to create win-win opportunities for LOs and consumers.- Recruitment & Transition: Helping retail producers make the move to NEXA by showing them howthey can thrive with wholesale rates and lender-level infrastructure.- Market Leadership: Cementing NEXA’s position as the go-to destination for retail LOs who want toexpand into the future with the most competitive and complete platform in the industry.About Geri FarrFarr is widely recognized for her leadership at Kind Lending and Bay Equity, where she consistently demonstrated her ability to grow production, empower loan officers, and foster collaborative cultures. She now brings that same passion and expertise to NEXA’s mission of transforming the mortgage landscape.About NEXA MortgageNEXA Mortgage, LLC is one of the nation’s fastest-growing mortgage lenders, combiningwholesale-level rates and product breadth with the infrastructure, technology, and leadership supportloan officers expect from leading distributed retail platforms. NEXA is redefining what it means to be aloan officer’s home, helping producers grow sustainable, referral-driven businesses while givingconsumers more choice and better outcomes.

