Oversight Committee Releases Acosta Transcript

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released the transcript of Alex Acosta’s transcribed interview as part of its review of the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases.

In addition, the Committee published letters from former U.S. Attorneys General Eric Holder and Merrick Garland, as well as former FBI Director James Comey. All three stated, subject to 18 U.S.C. § 1001, that they had no knowledge or information related to the Committee’s investigation.

The Committee also published new records from the Epstein estate. A backup can be found here.

